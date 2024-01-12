Growing potholes on road to Geelong a concern to Ballarat resident

Driving back and forth to Geelong over the past 18 months to visit his new grand-daughter, long-time Ballarat resident Peter McErvale noticed the state of disrepair on the Midland Highway.
The spot Mr McErvale said he noticed, and stopped to take a photo of, was along the highway two kilometres south of the Clarendon township.
"(The) roads have been pretty terrible and there are potholes that have been there for months, and even years," he said.
Mr McErvale said Midland Highway on the way to Geelong was "the worst one" but wasn't an isolated case.
"There are dozens of them," he said.
"I just don't see how the priorities aren't on the roads, when politicians are worried about the road toll - so they say," Mr McErvale said.
"There will be a fatality out there anytime soon."
Mr McErvale said it was a dangerous spot considering how busy the road can get with travellers.
"If you hit one of those (potholes), you'd hit both tyres," he said.
"I'm an experienced driver, you do watch for that sort of stuff, but I hate to think what would happen for a young driver."
Mr McErvale said he'd event advised against his teenaged grand-daughter from driving these roads when visiting because how dangerous they can be.
He said even as an experienced driver, when towing and driving deteriorating roads, it was like "Russian roulette".
Mr McErvale said there was no warning signs near the spot, and it's getting worse.
"There's nothing to warn the road is in disrepair," he said.
"It's obvious there is a problem.
"It's been gradually getting worse for the last seven or eight years."
Mr McErvale said despite the money spent on the stretch of road, which was more than $20 million and completed overdue in 2022, it's been left to deteriorate.
"They don't do the repairs. They just leave it," he said.
The Courier reached out to the Department of Transport and Planning about attempts made to fix this location.
"We have crews out inspecting our roads on a regular basis. These inspections form a key part of our annual maintenance planning, along with feedback from the community, traffic volumes and more," a spokesperson said.
The Department of Transport and Planning is aware of a change in road condition on the Midland Highway, approximately two kilometres south of Clarendon. Their crews will continue to assess this section of road and plan for its repair.
Mr McErvale said it would take people power to get action done for the roads.
"That's the only way we can we can get on top of it," he said.
