The Courier
Man breaks into Ballarat school, sets fire to plastic skip bins

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
January 12 2024 - 5:00am
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Bomb hoax charges have been dropped against a man who pleaded guilty to setting a bin on fire at a Ballarat school.

