Man breaks into Ballarat school, sets fire to plastic skip bins

Bomb hoax charges have been dropped against a man who pleaded guilty to setting a bin on fire at a Ballarat school.
Jarrod Kervarec appeared from jail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to arson and criminal damage charges.
It follows an unsuccessful bail application made by Kervarec on December 13, 2023, where he faced charges of calling in a bomb threat to the Ballarat Base Hospital, in addition to the arson charge.
The bomb threat charge had since been struck out.
Kervarec pleaded guilty to breaking into the Phoenix College campus at about 4.25pm on December 10, and purposefully setting fire to a plastic skip bin on site.
The fire spread to another nearby plastic skip bin, causing a total of $750 in damage.
CCTV footage showing Kervarec setting the fire was provided to the court.
Kervarec also answered charges of verbally harassing residents of a Talbot Street address on the afternoon of December 11, 2023.
The court heard Kervarec began yelling at an occupant of the home who was outside in the front yard.
The occupant went inside of the residence and called the police, during which Kervarec ripped a wooden paling from the house's fence gate.
A total of $500 in damage was caused.
Police arrived soon after the incident and arrested Kervarec nearby.
At court on Thursday, Magistrate Michelle Hodgson placed Kervarec on a good behaviour bond, with a condition to see a Grampians Health team for a mental health assessment.
The court heard Kervarec had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and substance abuse disorder, and had previously been a patient at Ballarat Base Hospital's adult acute mental health unit.
Kervarec had spent 30 days in prison prior to his release on Thursday.
"I hope that this is genuinely the last time we see you before the court," Magistrate Hodgson said.
