Extravagant white picnic to return with $40,000 price tag

The City of Ballarat will again spend $40,000 to secure Le Diner en Blanc.
The extravagant event is hosted at a secret location with guests required to wear white and last year in April event goers dined in the middle of Lydiard Street.
Mayor Des Hudson said in a statement the event "contributed significantly to the brand of Ballarat" and built on the city's international reputation as an events destination.
"The 2023 Diner en Blanc event was featured in local and national media and was engaged with on social media thousands of times over," he said.
"Equally, the unique style and quality delivery of the event was well received by the Ballarat locals that attended and visitors alike."
There are three rounds of ticket releases, with people who attended the event last year receiving first priority. Tickets are $68 per person.
Food, table decorations and glassware are also brought to the event by the guests or some items can be pre-purchased at an additional cost.
Community advocate Jay Morrison said he would prefer council to be spending their event money elsewhere.
"I think council could better support events that are inclusive and accessible," he said.
Community events like the Begonia Festival and Summer Sundays "are wonderful for all ages".
Mr Morrison said he would prefer there to be less of a focus on producing content that is for "glossy marketing" purposes.
"Council should focus less on Instagrammable events," he said.
Midwest Tourism chair John Pandazopoulos said we should be looking to a tourism event like Diner en Blanc to help change people's perceptions about what Ballarat has to offer.
In this case highlighting the food and wine offerings as a strength of the city.
"What happens is that suddenly we're reaching out to their audience and they're saying, I didn't realise this about Ballarat," Mr Pandazopoulos said.
He said we can strengthen visitation by sharing "the things that people don't know about it - some of it is through events and some of it is through other marketing."
Mr Pandazopoulos said the city has a good reputation for being accessible, family friendly or a good place for older people travelling.
He said there is also a market of people willing to spend more on experiences that we can tap into.
"We know from other food events, the premium prices that people pay for," Mr Pandazopoulos said.
"I don't think we need to shy away from chasing that part of the market."
Following COIVD-19 lockdowns, Mr Pandazopoulos said his market of people willing to spend more has grown.
He said people are moving up experiences they might of wanted to do in five years time and are instead choosing to do them now.
