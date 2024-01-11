The Couriersport
NSW Country crowned kings at Under-17 Championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 11 2024 - 7:03pm, first published 6:02pm
New South Wales Country's Austen Hiskens celebrating with teammates after picking up one of his three wickets in the under-17 national championships grand final against Western Australia. Picture Kate Healy
Just days after being bowled out for just 46 in their opening game of the National Under-17 Cricket Championships, New South Wales Country is celebrating its first ever standalone title, eclipsing Western Australia in Thursday's grand final.

