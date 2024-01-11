NSW Country crowned kings at Under-17 Championships

Just days after being bowled out for just 46 in their opening game of the National Under-17 Cricket Championships, New South Wales Country is celebrating its first ever standalone title, eclipsing Western Australia in Thursday's grand final.
Featuring a team of players from all over country New South Wales, the batters chased down Western Australia's 214 in style, taking just 42.1 overs to score the win.
It could have been a lot easier had it not been for a spectacular ninth-wicket stand from Western Australian pair Will Malajczuk and Wyatt Wilson. The pair putting on 90 to give the Sandropers something to ball at.
Malajczuk has been a star of the carnival, making another 93, but even his efforts weren't able to save his side on this occasion.
Traditionally New South Wales Country has joined forces with the ACT, but this is the first time the team has won the title on its own.
Leading the charge in the chase was skipper Lachlan Williams (70) and Ungarie's Harry Roscarol (50). The pair were both stumped late chasing quick runs to finish the job, but they had done the hard work for their side.
NSW country coach Greg McLay said the team never dropped their head after the first-day shocker, ironically against the team they defeated in the final.
"It was always going to be a challenging total for us, but yesterday we kind of cast the dye as to how to chase down that sort of target, the boys went out to replicate that today and I think they did it even better than yesterday, it's a full credit to them," he said.
"Playing at the ground, on the same wicket, it gave us plenty of confidence. We ended up going three-from-three this campaign at this ground.
"We've got such a fantastic middle order that accumulates so well against spin, there wasn't any stage we were behind the run chase today."
McLay said the world was at the feet of many of his youngsters.
"I would suggest every one of these guys should go off and play Premier Cricket in Sydney and give it a red-hot crack," he said.
"This should just give them the confidence to do that, you talk about going in and taking a risk. It's a big jump for the country kids, but a win like this, I'd hope nearly 100 per cent will go to Sydney and have a crack, so they should, they are all outstanding players.
"It's no shock they won here, they are a fantastic group and I wish them well."
South Australia had a convincing win over Victoria Metro in the third-placed play-off.
