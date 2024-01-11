Contention over Brown Hill Pool closure

$1/
Such a disgrace losing that pool. Teenagers have always been able to use pools in their own neighbourhood; now they are slowly been closed. The opening hours of the pools that are still there are slowly being whittled away by the aquatic centre and council. More cost for parents in fuel or buses (which probably don't go directly to pools). No wonder we have such a problem with bored teenagers.
- Rosemary Lewis
There wasn't sufficient use by the community to even come close to covering the operating costs of the pool. I'd drive by many times and see just one car there (the lifeguard's, I'm sure). Much better to have something that'll appeal to the wider community, especially if it's a growth area.
- Tracey Netherway
The pool was freezing. A solar heating system would have made it more appealing and the maintenance up keep was rubbish. It's not just about small children. The teenagers are left to hang out to dry.
- Colleen Britnell
There are a lot of happy kids (and parents) enjoying themselves today at Midlands Water Park. It's a worthwhile and cost-effective activity for younger families. Surely teenagers (and adults) can make their way to Black Hill or Eureka.
- Brian Dixon
Congratulations Phil on your stick-at-it-ness and putting in the hard work. Best wishes for the time ahead. Thank you for you commitment to help others.
- Marie Davey
Build it and they will come? Yes, maybe, but more suited to retirees who have the money already and do not need jobs. These retirees would spend money in the town thus creating increased business and jobs and others may then follow who need employment too. Creating housing in rural needs local jobs or those not to far away to travel. From little things, big things grow.
- Ross Hartley
Ross, the only thing is that there are countless blocks for sale in town already attracting little interest. A review of sales in Clunes on real estate sites show that only one or two properties are changing hands in Clunes every month, never mind finding buyers for over 100 blocks.
- Patrick Hockey
They'll be small blocks for a rural area. Way to wreck a gorgeous town.
- Trace Lee.
Now, they want to wreck another beautiful town with urban sprawl!
- Virginia Stewart
