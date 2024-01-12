Different opinions on fireworks in letters to the editor

As the aim of this council is to bring life back to the centre of Ballarat, surely having the NYE celebrations in front of the Town Hall as we did in 1999 to bring in the new millennium would be a priority.
Fireworks are the dream for many, but we do have the light displays that could be worked with the ringing of the bells, or I am sure many have seen the drone displays that could be utilised.
As the city expands so should the amenities to include our many new residents.
Not everyone can afford to go away for the summer break, or even want to.
These celebrations don't need to be over the top but you could kick start the summer music on New Year's Eve in the town centre and start the evening off around 7pm.
Dianne Clark, Sebastopol.
Fireworks are unnecessary, dangerous and a total waste of ratepayers money ... money that should be directed to community safety such as road repairs.
A particularly dangerous, months long, often reported but totally neglected section of Lylia Avenue in Mount Clear is a case in point.
Terry Lannen, Mount Clear.
Just move the fireworks back to January 26, Australia Day.
Norman Davidson, Golden Point.
As pretty as some fireworks may be, I dread every New Year's Eve when illegal fireworks are set off.
If they could see the terror my elderly dog goes through they might think twice.
This year minutes of fireworks near home took over an hour and a half to get him settled.
He is inside but is inconsolable when fireworks go off.
Thunder is bad but the sudden noise of these noisy, illegal and expensive things is too much.
Why is council wasting my rates later to terrify our wildlife? It is the same old, same old repeated over again.
Judi Govelli, Sebastopol.
Many thanks to the SES for coming to unblock the drains in an local street in Sebastopol.
Having to walk through knees deep water where the footpath once was to get to my unit wasn't that much fun
Why don't the council check the drains before these sudden storms occur.
Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol.
After seeing Juliana Addison and her shadow Des Hudson's photo in The Courier letting everyone know that the new lights around Lake Wendouree have been switched on, my wife and I decided to drive around the lake to see the lights.
When we finished our lap of the lake we both said in unison "how are the rate payers of Ballarat going to benefit from these lights?"
The biggest problem with local governance these days is they are all affiliated with a political party and most of these councillors wouldn't be on the council if these parties weren't financially backing them.
One day we might get a council that will use ratepayers money to have decent roads so people don't end up with punctured tyres and damaged rims.
This won't happen while the current council is in place.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley.
The staff, workers and contractors of the City of Ballarat deserve a huge "congratulations, pat on the back and thank you" for the presentation of our City, for the Christmas-New Year period.
We can be very proud of their efforts.
The Sturt Street and Victoria Street special garden Christmas decorations were outstanding.
The lawns and gardens, our sporting complexes and our parks and road-sides were trimmed and tidy.
The Arch of Victory precinct and the Avenue of Honour are also worthy of compliment.
The Lake and Botanic Gardens are pristine and our trams were decorated and sparkling for the occasion.
Even the former agent's office at the former saleyards site was cleaned up of graffiti and painted.
Well done to all involved. A great effort all round.
Paul Jenkins, Alfredton
We live on the edge of Lake Esmond.
Is there a bird count there too? Or is there a bird group interested in what is there?
There are many boisterous musk lorikeets at the moment, but it's cormorants I saw for the first time this morning.
Leanne Ferguson, Canadian.
