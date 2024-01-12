The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

Different opinions on fireworks in letters to the editor

January 13 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fireworks over Lake Wendouree. Picture by Kate Healy
Fireworks over Lake Wendouree. Picture by Kate Healy

FIREWORKS

As the aim of this council is to bring life back to the centre of Ballarat, surely having the NYE celebrations in front of the Town Hall as we did in 1999 to bring in the new millennium would be a priority.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.