Regions get ready to roll for major bowl tournament

The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region has named a squad full of experience for its tilt at the Region's Bowls Tournament which will be held across Ballarat this weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Webbcona has provided the strongest contingent of representatives with eight of the 24 players selected across the men's and women's competitions coming from the Wendouree-based club.
The Ballarat Highlands teams will be skippered by Brenton Coad (Victoria), Ben McArthur (Webbcona) and Matt Blackburn (Webbcona) in the men's event, while Leah McArthur (Webbcona), Anne Draffen (Ballan) and Sarah Braybrook (Webbcona) will skipper the women's rinks.
Bowls Victoria's 16 regions compete at the Region Sides Championships each year with all regions selecting a representative team of up to 14 players to contest the event.
The Regions Sides event features eight teams in two divisions, Gold and Silver.
The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region men's and women's teams are in the silver section of the draw. Clubs hosting are Sebastopol and Webbcona (Gold) and Central Wendouree and Victoria (Silver)
Bowls Victoria's events and competitions manager Jimmy Whitehead said Ballarat would host the titles this year and next year, with hopes of a long term ongoing partnership.
"We'll see five metro and 11 regional areas compete and each of them selects their top 12 players to play-off," he said.
"We've got the two tiers and the teams in silver will be playing off for promotion to gold next year as well as the championship title.
"This is our second biggest participated event, but it's the most prestigious tournament of the year given you are representing your region. We see it as an integral pathway for state bowls onto national bowls. You do well here, you'll be selected for the city versus country trial for the state side, then obviously up to nationals opportunities."
Whitehead said Bowls Victoria was keen to grow its partnership in the Ballarat region.
"It was hosted at Echuca-Moama for a number of years," he said. "We've been looking to get something to Ballarat for a while now, the contract was up there and the clubs were happy for us to have a look at other regions.
"So we approached the City of Ballarat and they were very keen to assist us to bring more events to the region. It's an easy place to put it in for us, there's a lot of bowls clubs within a close area, it worked perfectly for us.
"City of Ballarat has been a terrific partner for us, they've been integral with putting in touch with accommodation, that sort of thing, we're rapt with how they've gone.
"We're locked in for next year as well and the plan at this stage is to keep it here for the forseeable future. It helps clubs in getting to know what they are doing, it's better for everyone than moving around the state every year.
"We're keen to highlight clubs throughout the state. We've done a lot with Sebastopol the past 12 months. We've got the junior provincial occurring here on Wednesday as well."
MEN
Andrew Ingram (Webbcona), Heath Fumberger (City Oval), Rob Baker (Sebastopol), Brenton Coad (Victoria) (s); Phil McGrath (Mount Xavier), Taylor Stewart (Webbcona), Will Matthews (Sebastopol), Ben McArthur (Webbcona) (s); Chris Steenhuis (Webbcona), Anthony Mathison (Kyneton), Ryan Bedggood (BMS), Matt Blackburn (Webbcona)
WOMEN
Addy Ryan (Learmonth), Michelle Tait (BMS), Elizabeth Kierce (City Oval), Leah McArthur (Webbcona) (s); Donna Leeson (Victoria), Deb Gorin (Webbcona), Deb Stanaway (Beaufort), Anne Draffen (Ballan) (s); Helen Cyrulo (Gisborne), Lyn Lock (Midlands), Amy Newman (Ballarat North), Sarah Braybrook (Webbcona) (s)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.