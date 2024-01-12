Electric vehicle warning after fire at Wendouree home

The Country Fire Authority has issued a warning to users of electric vehicles after a Wendouree house fire was started by a charging e-scooter.
Multiple fire crews, ambulances and police responded to the incident about 1pm on January 12, 2024, which occurred at a property on Grevillea Road, Wendouree.
Wendouree Fire Brigade lieutenant Kenneth Mitchell said fire crews were quick to respond to the blaze, and managed to stop the fire spreading by removing the hazard from the house.
He said it was important for people to not overcharge electric vehicles and to be careful about overloading household power boards.
"It's a timely reminder for the community to be careful with charging EV appliances," he said.
Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in devices such as phones, laptops and power banks as well as mobility equipment such as e-bikes and e-scooters.
According to the CFA, lithium-ion batteries pose a greater risk of fires than other batteries as they release toxic and flammable gases when they short circuit.
Crews at the scene said three people were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital for observation following the fire.
