Electric vehicle warning after fire at Wendouree home

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated January 12 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 3:35pm
A firefighter inspects an electric scooter at the entrance to a Wendouree home on January 12, 2024. Picture by Kate Healy
The Country Fire Authority has issued a warning to users of electric vehicles after a Wendouree house fire was started by a charging e-scooter.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

