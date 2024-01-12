The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Alleged thief caught and bound with duct tape

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 12 2024 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Gottlieb. Picture from Victoria Police
Peter Gottlieb. Picture from Victoria Police

Police say an alleged burglar was caught red-handed sneaking around a recycling depot in Alfredton, and was subdued by two men who bound his hands together with duct tape.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.