Alleged thief caught and bound with duct tape

Police say an alleged burglar was caught red-handed sneaking around a recycling depot in Alfredton, and was subdued by two men who bound his hands together with duct tape.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The alleged burglar, Peter Gottlieb appeared from the dock at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday to apply for bail, following his arrest on warrants.
The outstanding offending related to two alleged burglaries, which were said to have occurred on March 22 and May 22, 2023.
In the March incident, it was alleged Gottlieb used a shovel to break into the office of a waste and transfer station on Gillies Street North, at about 6.15pm.
Once inside, police alleged Gottlieb stole a total of $766 in cash from around the office, as well as multiple keys and remotes.
Gottlieb was also accused of damaging a door inside of the office when trying to jimmy it open.
Police said Gottlieb's DNA was found on a sledgehammer left at the scene.
Police also alleged Gottelieb was involved in an attempted burglary at a Learmonth Street recycling centre.
An owner of the depot received multiple calls from a security company on the night of May 22, 2023, alerting him to an apparent break-in at the property.
The business owner arrived at the recycling centre alongside his brother to find a man running along the inside of the property's fence.
The two men pursued the man, who police alleged was Gottlieb, and subdued him in the grass at the rear near the fence line.
IN THE NEWS
From there the men allegedly bound Gottelieb's hands with duct tape and called the police.
Police arrived at the property at about 10.22pm, and found a hole cut in the fence which could fit a person.
Gottlieb was arrested at the scene, allegedly in possession of two gloves, pliers and a torch.
At Friday's hearing, Gottlieb lodged a bail application without a lawyer.
Due to the nature of the offending, the onus of proof was on police to prove Gottlieb was a risk of reoffending.
The court heard that despite Gottlieb's "long history of offending", he had not run into any trouble in the 12 months before the alleged burglaries.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz granted Gottlieb bail, and said strict bail conditions would be sufficient to reduce Gottlieb's risk of reoffending on bail.
He will reappear in court on January 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.