Jail time likely for man who backed into police car multiple times

A man who backed a stolen car into a police vehicle will likely see jail time after a hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Dion Younger appeared from custody to plead guilty to 27 charges, which included the theft of a motor vehicle, bearing false registration plates and exposing an emergency worker to risk.
The court heard at about 2.30pm on May 27, 2023, police had arrived at an address in Darley to find Younger sitting in a stolen Holden Commodore in the driveway.
Younger was the driver of the Commodore, with a woman in the passenger seat, who had a family violence intervention order out against him.
When Younger saw police arrive and turn on their lights and sirens, he reversed the car, backing into the passenger side of the police vehicle.
Younger then drove forward, striking a brick wall fence, and then reversed again into the police vehicle, before driving across the nature strip to escape the scene.
He also faced additional charges of car theft, bearing stolen registration plates, stealing fuel and breaching an intervention order.
By the time Younger appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to plead to the charges, he had spent 222 days in custody.
His lawyer told the court damage to the police car had been minimal, but recognised a prison sentence was likely.
The lawyer said Younger's offending was "inextricably" linked to his drug use.
Police prosecutor Kelly Granland said the offending was "serious", and that although there was minimal damage it still presented a safety risk to officers.
"Police officers go to work to protect the community, they don't go to work to get driven at repeatedly," Senior Constable Granland said.
"Mr Younger made the choice to reverse repeatedly into the police vehicle, whilst contravening his IVO."
The matter was adjourned until January 24 for sentencing.
