Sun finally emerges in Ballarat, but a cool change on the way

A cool change is already on its way to Ballarat after the city's first 30 degree-plus day of 2024.
There were dozens of children at the Midlands splash park on Friday afternoon, with the mercury hitting 30.4 degrees at 4.30pm at the Ballarat airport.
But there's cooler weather on the way - the Bureau of Meteorology is tipping a top of 23 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, and rain with a top of 28 degrees on Monday.
That should mean cloudy but dry skies for Ballarat's Summer Sunday fireworks display on Sunday, which kicks off at 9.30pm over Lake Wendouree.
If the fireworks are cancelled because of poor weather, council will launch them on Monday night instead - keep an eye on council's Facebook page for any announcements.
This week's Summer Sundays show features The Pigs, Chikchika, Confetti Western and Rhiannon Simpson, all performing for free at the Ballarat Botanic Gardens, with food trucks and bars on-site.
