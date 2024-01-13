Eureka holds a special place for Rebels Rugby stars

THE Melbourne Rebels women's rugby team has spent the weekend in Ballarat as part of a training camp as they prepare for the new Super Rugby season which begins in March.
The Rebels used their Ballarat experience to learn about the history of Eureka, before training on Saturday afternoon at Trekardo Park.
After an improved 2023 season that saw Melbourne Rebels Captain Ashley Marsters win Rugby Australia's 'Player of the Year' Award and homegrown talent Laiema Bosenavulagi earning her first Wallaroos Squad selection, the Rebels are looking forward to big season on the park.
The Rebels identity, logo and identity were born from the battle which saw the miners successfully stand up to the authorities.
Club board member Gary Gray said thew Rebels felt they had a kinship with the Ballarat community, saying they were excited to be able to base some of their pre-season in the city.
"Ballarat and the Eureka Stockade is at the heart of who the Rebels are and why we're the Rebels," Rebels board member Gary Gray said.
"There's a real resonance about the whole Eureka Stockade where these people came and ended up taking on the establishment.
"We've always felt like Rebels down here because the rest of Australian rugby has probably seen us as that so it's really important that we connect to somewhere where a group of people many years ago in 1854 did a similar thing."
The Melbourne Rebels are the youngest Australian Super Rugby franchise in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.
Founded in 2011, the Melbourne Rebels mission is to enrich the lives of people and community, grow the game, develop local Wallabies and Wallaroos, and win finals.
The Rebels mee the Western Force at HBF Park on March 15 in the opening round of the season.
