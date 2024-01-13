The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Eureka holds a special place for Rebels Rugby stars

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
January 14 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hollie Twidale wins the line-out in the Melbourne Rebels women's pre-season camp. Picture by Kate Healy
Hollie Twidale wins the line-out in the Melbourne Rebels women's pre-season camp. Picture by Kate Healy

THE Melbourne Rebels women's rugby team has spent the weekend in Ballarat as part of a training camp as they prepare for the new Super Rugby season which begins in March.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.