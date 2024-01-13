White set to win King of the Mountain at NZ Cycle Classic

LIAM White will be bringing a new jersey back to Ballarat when he returns from New Zealand after securing the King of the Mountain crown at the New Zealand Cycling Classic.
White simply needed to finish Sunday's final stage of the classic, a criterium through the streets of Wellington to bring home the King of the Mountain title, an award he had basically sewn up from Friday when he picked up valuable points during the mountain stage of the race.
On the podium on Saturday, after officially claiming the King of the Mountain jersey, White said he was pleased with how his week had unfolded.
"It was nice yesterday (Friday) to get the first KOM (King of Mountain) and kind of, hopefully put a nail in it all," he said.
"But we definitely knew everyone was going to come out today knowing there were still two (climbs) on offer, it's nice to be able to sew it up."
It has been a remarkable recovery for White who less than two months seemed likely to miss the whole summer of racing after a fall saw him needing a plate in his collarbone
White had been fighting for a clean sweep in the criterium in the Tasmanian Cycling Tour stage in Devonport in mid-November when he was in a crash with about 300 metres to go.
White still claimed the tour's sprint classification - his first overall jersey in a National Road Series event.
Five days later White had surgery to put a plate in his collarbone and about five days after that he was cleared to get back training on the bike, but has been riding under duress with his arm essentially fused to the bike.
White was noticeable in the RoadNats held in Ballarat just last week, finishing a respectable 11th behind Australia's sprint king Caleb Ewan in the criterium around Sturt Street which was held on Friday January 5.
