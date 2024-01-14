McEvoy's miss out on Gai's Magic Millions day

Ballarat trainers Calvin and Tony McEvoy have missed out on the riches on offer at the Magic Millions raceday on the Gold Coast, forced to play second fiddle to the queen of Australian turf, Gai Waterhouse.
The brothers had two big chances in the two feature events, the $3 million two-year-old classic and the $3 million three-year-old Guineas, but came away unplaced in both.
Waterhouse's Storm Boy was a dominant winner of the two-year-old classic over 1200m and now looks certain to aim for the Golden Slipper in the autumn.
The McEvoy's had the in-form Arabian Summer entered in the race and the two-year-old was right among the leaders on the home turn, given a perfect ride by jockey Harry Coffey.
And although Arabian Summer boxed on well for fifth, she was no match for the dominance of Storm Boy who ran away to a big win with the Michael Freedman trained Highness finishing second.
There was drama before the other feature event, with the McEvoy's having entered Sunset Dreaming.
The race was delayed more than an hour after one of the runners Sydney Bowler became lodged in the gates as the horses were being loaded in.
All horses were returned to the mounting yard while the gates were dismantled to rescued the trapped horse. The race was eventually taken out by the Robert Heathcote-trained Abounding that held off a desperate finish against Sovereign Fund by just .2 of a length.
While Sunset Dreaming was 11th in running the three-year-old was jjst 3.2 lengths behind the winner in what turned out to be a blanket finish.
