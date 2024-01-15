BHBR TUESDAY PENNANT | Midlands holds key in finals battle

It looks to be a race in five for the four finals position in Division 1 of Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant, with just 12 points separating all five clubs.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
While Webbcona hold onto top spot by just shot difference from City, lurking very close by is week's opponent in Midlands.
Remarkably, if all results fall into place for Midlands this round, it could jump from fifth to first, leapfrogging every team currently inside the top four.
While a lot has to go right, the one-shot win over Central Wendouree in the previous round, played before Christmas, could have a huge upside for Midlands. Win here over Webbcona and it will be confident of forcing its way into the finals come the end of the season.
It's also a big week for City Oval which travels to Central Wendouree. City Oval first has to get the job done against a very competitive opposition, but no doubt, it too will be keen to find out what is happening in the Webbcona versus Midlands clash as it too, looks to lock in top spot.
At the other other end of the table, we see three of Ballarat's biggest clubs in Victoria, BMS and Sebastopol who are all battling to stay away from the foot of the table.
The clash between BMS and Sebastopol will go a long way top determining which club could end up with the dreaded wooden spoon.
Victoria also has a tricky clash against a top-four bound Buninyong while Creswick has a road trip trip out to Learmonth. Learmonth needs to make every post a winner in the finals rounds if it has chance of making finals, while Creswick is yet another club eyeing off top spot.
Cent. Wend v City Oval
Webbcona v Midlands
BMS v Sebastopol
Learmonth v Creswick
Victoria v Buninyong
WEBBCONA 132 points, +132 shot difference, CITY OVAL 132, +127, CRESWICK 122, -22, BUNINYONG 121, +143, Midlands 120, +63, Learmonth 81, -89, Central Wendouree 67, -23, Victoria 66, -59, BMS 62, -136, Sebastopol 57, -136
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.