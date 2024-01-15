VRI Delacombe's big chance, but East look ominous again

JUST eight teams remain in the Ballarat Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition, but only one of those clubs comes from outside the First XI.
After a big opening round win over Lucas to start the competition, the draw has been kind to VRI Delacombe who will clash with Bacchus Marsh on Tuesday night for a place in the final four.
It was Baljeet Singh who was the star of the night for VRI Delacombe in the first round win, smashing 65 off 54 balls, giving his team a solid 4-158 from the 20 overs. He then backed up his batting with 3-11 as Lucas crashed to be all out for 121 in reply.
Bacchus Marsh got through thanks to a low-scoring draw with Darley, both sides scoring 9-121 as both made it through to the quarter finals.
The other matches of the round see two impressive victors, who just happen to be in the middle of their own two-day clash, Golden Point and Ballarat-Redan doing battle at Alfredton.
Mount Clear, off the back of a huge 4-180 against Naps-Sebas is set to meet lucky-loser Brown Hill, the team that went down to Golden Point in the opening round.
East Ballarat also slammed on the runs in its opener, making 7-202 against Creswick Imperials thanks to an incredible knock of 87 off just 32 balls by Harry Ganley. The Hawks meet up with Darley at Russell Square.
