The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

VRI Delacombe's big chance, but East look ominous again

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
January 15 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Hodgins and his East Ballarat teammates meet up with Darley in Tuesday night's BCA Twenty20 quarter final. Picture by Lachlan Bence
William Hodgins and his East Ballarat teammates meet up with Darley in Tuesday night's BCA Twenty20 quarter final. Picture by Lachlan Bence

JUST eight teams remain in the Ballarat Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition, but only one of those clubs comes from outside the First XI.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.