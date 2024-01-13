BCA FIRST XI WRAP | Pointees put to the Two Swords, grand final rematch in the balance

WENDOUREE v EAST BALLARAT
A five-wicket haul from Tom Walton has given East Ballarat a slight advantage after an engrossing opening day of its two-day clash with Wendouree.
Early on, it looked like Wendouree's star opener Cole Roscholler was going to single-handedly take the game away from the Hawks when he smashed 80 of the first 100 runs.
But once Walton had him dismissed for 82, the Red Caps lost their momentum and never really gained it back until late, eventually finishing all out for 209.
Roscholler lacked partners throughout with only one other player in the innings making it past 20, that coming late from Murphy Skinner with 21. Plenty of the Red Caps got starts, but none could make a decent contribution, leaving them what looks to be a little short of runs given the strength of the East batting.
Walton proved all afternoon to be the key. Not only did he pick up Roscholler, but also took the wickets of Lucas Argall, Heath Pyke, Liam Wood and Daniel Cassidy, finishing with the outstanding figures of 5-34 off his 22 overs.
But if ever a side had the bowlers to trouble East Ballarat, it is Wendouree, with the likes of the in-form Ash McCafferty and pace-bowling partner Tom Batters likely to have a big say early next Saturday.
McCafferty has been particularly damaging early in spells of recent weeks. his three quick wickets last week looked to have set up his side for a good win, until Golden Point brother Josh and Lukas Pegg took the game away from his side.
If McCafferty can rip through the top-order early next week, it will set his team up for a confidence-boosting win.
East Ballarat have not completely hit their straps with the bat as yet, but would be confident it has the depth to chase down a middling target.
GOLDEN POINT v BALLARAT-REDAN
Ballarat-Redan has batted itself into a commanding position against top side Golden Point, despite a herculean bowling effort from Pointees skipper Josh Pegg.
The Twos Swords smashed the Golden Point bowlers, missing strike bowlers Simon Ogilvie, Dan White and Manjula De Zoysa, to all parts of the Eastern Oval, setting the home side 334 next week if it is to maintain its unbeaten record.
Everything the Ballarat-Redan batters touched turned to gold, with all getting starts in one of the most even batting cards seen.
An unbeaten 71 from vice captain Jayden Hayes led the way, but he heaps of support with Max Riding's 65 holding the innings together in the middle. There was a 50 from Ravi Sandhu at the top of the order, 47 from Connor Ronan at better than a run a ball, and 45 from Robert Hind.
Only Pegg stood in their way. He took all five wickets to fall, incredibly bowling 32 overs straight, finishing with 5-114.
Ballarast-Redan playing coach Nathan Patrikeos said he felt the pitch had at least 300 runs in it, but he was delighted with how his team applied itself.
"They obviously had a few key bowlers missing, which helps, but you still need to make the runs, all five of our top order got runs and we paced the innings really well," he said.
"The last 10-15 over we got away from the, a little bit, it gives us a great total to bowl at, something we haven't done a lot this year."
Patrikeos said last week's win over Darley had given the team plenty of confidence for the remainder of the season.
"To have so many out, it was one of those games you hope you're going to do well, but to have Ravi (Sandhu) lead from the front really showed what we are capable of.
"The boys are just really hungry at the moment, you can't fault them the way they are going about it."
BUNINYONG v DARLEY
AN inspired spell of bowling from Darley skipper Ben Longhurst has breathed new life into the Lions season, as they roared to life against Buninyong, taking a first innings lead on day one.
Buninyong looked in complete control at 2-92 before Longhurst executed his big spell, ripping the heart out of the Buninyong middle and lower order, either side of the tea break, to finish with 7-51 off 16.1 over as the Bunnies were routed for just 134 in just the 37th over.
In reply, Darley batting aggressively, reaching the target in just 31.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.
Somewhat surprisingly though, the Lions then declared their innings closed, with a lead of just two, sending Buninyong back in for five overs. It bore fruit as Longhurst again struck late to leave Buninyong teetering at 1-9 at stumps.
MOUNT CLEAR v BACCHUS MARSH
It was an up-and-down batting performance from Mount Clear on Saturday, but a wicket on the first ball of the Bacchus Marsh innings would have left it feeling pretty secure after the opening day of action.
Led by solid contributions of 54 from opener Sam Harris, 45 from Zack Maple, a late-order flurry from Lachlan Payne and some decent contributions from Grant Trevenen (24) and Ashley George, Mount Clear reached a solid 253 with the bat off 71.3 overs.
The figure looked strong, but Ajay Mada would have made the home side feel even better when he snared Bacchus Marsh opener Alex Porter on the first ball of the second innings, leaving the visitors at 1-9 at stumps.
Encouragingly for Mount Clear, the 253 was scored without a huge contribution from Tom Lew Lievre who made 25, with most of the rest of the top order getting some valuable time out in the middle.
Bacchus Marsh was best served by a big performance with the ball from Connor Ascough who took 5-48 off his 18.3 overs, far and away his side's best performer with the ball.
A win for the Mounties here will be crucial in the contest of their season with a tough few rounds leading into the finals ahead.
BROWN HILL v NAPS SEBAS
They might have a new skipper in Akila Lakshan, but Brown Hill has continued its strong second half of the season form, dominating Naps-Sebas on the opening day of their two-day encounter.
Lakshan helped lead the way for his team making 59, but he had plenty of solid support around him with both opener Nathan Porter and middle-order batter Lahriu Gunasinhage each making 60.
Reece Wynd then had the license to hit the ball lat, finishing unbeaten on 40 as Brown Hill reached their best total of the season, finishing with 9-294 from the 80 overs.
For opponents Naps-Sebas, it's been a tough season and it will need its best performance with the bat this season if it is to cause an upset here.
Sajith Dissanayaka was a tireless worker all day for his side, finishing with 5-90 from his 22 overs, but apart from his contributions, the rest of his teammates struggled in the damp conditions, allowing the Bulls to get away late.
For Brown Hill, the confidence to go on and make it back-to-back wins for the first time in a long time will be there. It looks to have the bowling attack next weekend to be able to restrict the Naps-Sebas batting, despite the loss of Tom Bourke-Finn, who has moved interstate.
Naps-Sebas will need a big performance from its top-order next weekend if it is to be any chance of causing a boilover here.
Ballarat-Redan Batting
Randhir Sandhu c: Andrew Warrick b: Joshua Pegg 50
Robert Hind b: Joshua Pegg 45
Max Riding b: Joshua Pegg 65
Zac Jenkins c: Andrew Falkner b: Joshua Pegg 34
Jayden Hayes not out 71
Connor Ronan c&b: Joshua Pegg 47
Riley Fisher not out 2
Golden Point Bowling: Andrew Warrick 19-2-0-81, Darcy Aitken 4-0-0-21, James Lewis 13-0-0-49, Joshua Pegg 32-1-5-114, Mohomed Feshal 6-1-0-25, Joshua White 6-1-0-24
Wendouree Batting
Cole Roscholler c: Lewis Hodgins b: Tom Walton 82
Stephen Segrave c: Jacob Eyers b: Joshua Brown 6
Lucas Argall c: Harry Ganley b: Tom Walton 10
Heath Pyke b: Tom Walton 17
Liam Wood c: Jacob Eyers b: Tom Walton 18
Daniel Cassidy c: Adam Eddy b: Tom Walton 7
Ash McCafferty c: Harry Ganley b: Abhilasha Rodrigo 6
Murphy Skinner c: ?b: Harry Ganley 21
Gavin Webb lbw: Harry Ganley 11
Tom Batters c: Harry Ganley b: William Hodgins 15
Tom Godson not out 0
Extras 16
Total 209 (77.3 Overs)
East Ballarat Bowling: Joshua Brown 11-4-1-44, Adam Eddy 9-2-0-34, William Hodgins 5.3-0-1-21, Tom Walton 22-4-5-34, Lewis Hodgins 14-3-0-26, Abhilasha Rodrigo 10-4-1-19, Harry Ganley 6-0-2-20
Buninyong Batting
Naditha Tissera c: Hasitha Wickramasinghe b: Madushanka Ekanayaka 17
Justin Irvin lbw: Benjamin Longhurst 29
Rory Fisher b: Chamika Sattambi 25
Brodie Wells b: Benjamin Longhurst 3
Mitchell Tierney b: Benjamin Longhurst 13
Clayton Geddes b: Madushanka Ekanayaka 11
Harrison Bond lbw: Benjamin Longhurst 0
Tausif Pattan c: Hasitha Wickramasinghe b: Benjamin Longhurst 16
Sean Mason b: Benjamin Longhurst 0
Campbell Palmer not out 6
Hayden Levens b: Benjamin Longhurst 6
Extras 8
Total 134 (36.1 Overs)
Darley Bowling: Madushanka Ekanayaka 11-3-2-40, Benjamin Longhurst 16.1-4-7-51, Chamika Sattambi 9-0-1-41
Darling Batting
Dilan Chandima c: Sean Mason b: Naditha Tissera 41
Axel Morton b: Naditha Tissera 47
Lachlan Herring not out 40
Madushanka Ekanayaka b: Naditha Tissera 3
Josh Murphy not out 0
Extras 5
Total 3-136d (31.4 Overs)
Buninyong Bowling: Campbell Palmer 7-0-0-36, Hayden Levens 4-0-0-26, Naditha Tissera11.4-5-3-20, Mitchell Tierney 6-0-0-36, Sean Mason 3-0-15
Buninyong Batting (second innings)
Naditha Tissera not out 3
Justin Irvin c: Josh Murphy b: Benjamin Longhurst 3
Campbell Palmer not out 1
Extras 2
Total 1-9 (5 Overs)
Darley Bowling (second innings): Madushanka Ekanayaka 2-1-0-1, Benjamin Longhurst 2-0-1-6, Liam Cornford 1-1-0-0
Mount Clear Batting
Samuel Harris lbw: Connor Ascough 54
Jack Jeffrey b: Angus Jones 9
Thomas Le Lievre c: Armi Wakefield b: Jack Powell 25
Zack Maple run out: Armi Wakefield 45
Jacob Smith c: Daniel Lalor b: Jack Powell 9
Kylan Jans c&b: Connor Ascough 1
Grant Trevenen c: Connor Ascough b: Jack Powell 24
Ajay Mada c: Thomas Wardell b: Connor Ascough 0
Lachlan Payne not out 43
Ashley George c: Thomas Wardell b: Connor Ascough 20
Dylan Hocking b: Connor Ascough 1
Extras 22
Total 253 (71.3 Overs)
Bacchus Marsh Bowling: Jared Taylor 9-0-0-40, Angus Jones 5-2-1-15, Thomas Wardell 2-0-0-14, Connor Ascough 18.3-5-5-48, Armi Wakefield 11-1-0-33, Jack Powell17.4-5-3-47, Nick Strangio4.2-0-27, Daniel Lalor 4-0-0-20
Bacchus Marsh Batting
Alex Porter c: Jacob Smith b: Ajay Mada 0
Nick Strangio not out 0
Jared Taylor not out 3
3*170017.64
Mount Clear Bowling: Ajay Mada 2-1-1-3, Grant Trevenen 2-1-0-1
Brown Hill Batting
Nathan Porter c: Dylan York b: Sajith Dissanayaka 60
Martin Porter lbw: Luke Corden 16
Ryan Knowles c: Daniel Scott b: Sajith Dissanayaka 32
Akila Lakshan c: Zac Hunter b: Jake Scott 59
Jason Knowles lbw: Sajith Dissanayaka 1
Lahriu Gunasinhage c: Daniel Scott b: Sajith Dissanayaka 60
Viraj Pushpakumara c: Sam Peters b: Sajith Dissanayaka 8
Reece Wynd not out 40
Shashi Fernando c: Daniel Scott b: Dylan York 0
Jaxon Thomas b: Dylan York 2
Byron Wynd not out 7
Extras 9
Total 9-294 (80 Overs)
Naps-Sebas Bowling: Luke Corden 22-5-1-64, Dylan York 11-1-2-37, Zac Healy 11-1-0-40, Zac Hunter 6-1-0-21, Sajith Dissanayaka 22-1-5-90, Jake Scott 8-1-1-35
