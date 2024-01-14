'Shameful': Ballarat protesters condemn government for support of Israel

Protesters have gathered in Ballarat's Eureka Stockade Gardens to call for an end to Israel's bombardment of Gaza which has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians.
At a picnic for peace as part of the Global Day of Action for Palestine, several speakers expressed their solidarity with Palestinian people and their horror at the massive loss of civilian lives.
When addressing the group, Free Palestine Ballarat member Mark Oughton said while Israel had a right to defend itself, there was no justification for the "horrific genocide" which had occurred.
"The Israel Defense Forces has left [Palestinian] children with no one, they have restricted humanitarian organisations from getting to them to provide care and aid, and they have killed journalists bravely trying to show the world what is happening," he said.
"We demand our government and representatives listen to us and apply every political tool to end the genocide, end the occupation, and free Palestine."
In response to Mr Oughton's speech, calls of "free free Palestine" and "ceasefire now" resounded around the gardens.
The protest comes as hostilities in the region will reach 100 days on January 15, 2024, and in the wake of a hearing at the United Nations' International Court of Justice where South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians.
Hostilities began after an attack by Hamas fighters was carried out on October 7, 2023, in which Israel says 1200 people were killed and 240 hostages were taken.
Since then, the Gaza Ministry of Health says more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 60,000 injured.
According to charitable organisation Oxfam, the Israel Defense Forces is killing 250 Palestinians per day, meaning the death rate in Gaza is the highest of any major 21st century conflict.
In comparison, Oxfam calculates the death toll in the Russian invasion of Ukraine to be significantly lower at 43.9 per day.
Ballarat doctor Sana, who asked for her surname to be withheld, told The Courier it was shameful the Australian government had done little to stop the assault on Gaza.
"They are not even recognising that [Israel] is doing anything wrong," she said.
"How can you stop something when you don't even recognise or say that it's wrong, it is shameful, [the government] should be ashamed of themselves."
Sana, who has lived in Australia for 11 years after immigrating from Pakistan, said a large number of doctors including herself were petitioning the government to withdraw its support for Israel.
"We are all doing literally every bit in our power to push the government to do the right thing," she said.
"We don't want to take any side, we just want them to do the right thing, so many doctors have died in the hospitals [Israel] are bombing."
Event co-organiser Nawal, who has lived in Australia for 13 years after growing up in the Middle Eastern nation of Kuwait, said she wanted to see the government stop supporting Israel and to call for a ceasefire.
She said she had close friends who had lost more than 20 family members during the conflict.
"It's getting personal to many of us, we want it to stop," she said.
"My family and I have lived through both of the Gulf Wars, I was only three months old when the first one happened, but surviving war it's horrific, we have a lot of trauma from it.
"To see civilians out there suffering is definitely triggering for us and we want to use our voices to advocate for them."
