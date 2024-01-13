GALLERY | All the action from a big weekend in sport

It might be grey outside, but the action has been hot on the parks and greens across Ballarat this weekend with plenty of sporting action on across the region.
The Bowls Victoria Region Championships have taken centre stage on Saturday at Webbcona and Central Wendouree bowls clubs, with the top 16 regions in the state battling it out to see who reigns supreme. Sunday promises to be an action packed day with the finals at Sebastopol.
Also on the lawn bowls front, we finally saw the opening of the new greens at Creswick and our photographer Kate Healy was there to help the club celebrate its return home.
Plus the runs have been flowing in a big day of cricket and we also saw a visit from the Melbourne Rebels women's rugby team.
Check out our gallery of all the goings on in sport in Ballarat this weekend below.
