Haddon remain unbeaten in GCA after massive score against Linton

The unbeaten run of Haddon has continued, but not before it received the fright of its life from a desperately unlucky Linton on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In what proved to be the most competitive round of the Grenville Cricket Association season, Haddon held on for a one-run win, picking up a wicket on the final ball of the game, when Linton appeared set to score a monumental upset.
Linton chased down Haddon's 7-169, needing 10 off the final over. They had eight of the necessary runs into the final ball, before Shaun McArthur picked up Lintom star Joshua Foley, who made 78, with the final ball.
The other matches of the round were also tight with both Carranballac and Lexton chasing down solid totals with only a few balls remaining.
Lexton reached Rokewood's 6-141 in the 39th over thanks largely to a half-century from vice captain Andrew Doolan, while Carranballac got the job done against Derrinallum, reaching the 159 required for victory in the second last over.
Haddon 7-168 def Linton 9-168, Rokewood 6-141 def by Lexton 6-143, Derrinallum 8-158 def by Carranballac 7-159
HADDON 63, LEXTON 42, CARRANBALLAC 39, LISMORE 30, Linton 15, Rokewood 15, Derrinallum 12
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.