Why we need to reconsider our January events

Over the past fortnight, our newsroom has been closely following the community conversations around our January event celebrations.
Tonight, thousands will converge on Lake Wendouree for Ballarat's January fireworks display.
It's a contentious topic each year, off the back of a shift from Australia Day and the lack of community events on New Year's Eve.
The chosen day of January 14, after the City of Ballarat's Summer Sundays event, aims to capture more residents returning from their holidays, before school returns.
But it's not sitting well with a lot of people.
Historically, Ballarat has not had an official New Year's Eve fireworks display.
It's the old stance that Ballarat is dead after Christmas, with many away at the beach or the river.
But this year, the change was clear.
Off the back of the city's growth and new residents - people expected we had something to offer.
And rightly so. Every other regional city in the state has an event for its community.
Cost of living has hit hard. Many people have tightened their spending and this year, chose to stay home.
The disappointing thing was that we encouraged people to venture out of Ballarat to celebrate in other regional areas - Geelong, Bendigo, Warrnambool or take the free V/Line to Melbourne.
Other regional cities offered family-friendly fireworks displays with a main event at midnight.
In Bendigo, their New Year's Eve event drew big crowds, with businesses doing a roaring trade. The city was alive.
The businesses in our region have worked hard for the city to be able to hold its own. As identified in The Courier's 40 under 40, there is less of a reason to leave for great dining, shopping and opportunities to rest and relax.
Ballarat City Council has an opportunity it needs to address around events at this time of year (particularly in light of the loss of the annual Road Nats).
It has $40,000 budgeted for its annual fireworks display.
If we are going to have them at all - the community wants them on a day worth celebrating.
What do you think? Does Ballarat have it right or should it be changed? Should we have fireworks at all? And if not - what kind of event should we have in January? Reply to this email and have your say.
Until next week,
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor
