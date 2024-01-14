Permit application lodged after threat of closure to popular night spots

Owners of an historic Ballarat property have applied to Heritage Victoria for a building permit after several popular venues were threatened with permanent closure for not meeting fire safety and disability access standards.
Home to Gravy Spot, Uptown Bar and The Deck, the historic Alexandria Tea Rooms have stood at 26-34 Lydiard Street since the 1800's and have been used as a nightclub and bar since 2004.
According to an impacts statement on the Heritage Victoria website, the property owner was informed by City of Ballarat in early 2021 the building was not compliant with fire safety and disability access regulations under its classification as a nightclub.
Fire safety concerns relate to a weatherboard balcony which does not comply with the current building code, and a first floor exit and external fire staircase which are both inadequate for the maximum patron number of 510.
Additional disability measures are also required including improved access to the first floor, disabled toilets, and new handrails on the building's main staircase.
"Failure to comply with these requirements will result in permanent closure of the place as a nightclub," the document states.
To comply with safety standards, the building proposal outlines the installation of additional brass handrails to the main staircase, a new door opening in the lobby entrance which will include a ramp for disability access, and a new unisex disabled toilet where an office currently exists.
At the rear of the building, timber cladding will be replaced, while wider exit doors and a new external staircase will also be installed.
Heritage concerns relate to the new door opening in the lobby and the new handrails on the main staircase, but the conclusion to the report which was written by Melbourne based firm Trethowan Architecture claims the changes will be respectful to the character of the building and will create "minimal physical impact" on the establishment.
The report also states the changes should be supported as they will allow the existing venues to continue operating in the building.
According to the report, the Alexandria Tea Rooms site is considered historically significant owing to its intricate two story verandah and as it is an important element of the architectural streetscape of Lydiard Street.
"The building illustrates the economic development in the city after gold discoveries in the 1850s, and therefore provides an historic link with the development of the city of Ballarat," the report states.
"The building is also of significance for its use over a long period of time as tea rooms, providing this facility from as early as 1924."
