Your say: What readers think about the state of our roads

The Courier readers and social followers share their views on the state of Ballarat's roads, following our coverage from engineers and road users about their deterioration and what needs to be done.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
There are many sections on this highway that are in very poor and unsafe condition. This has been an issue for over six months and needs to be prioritised for repair, especially considering the amount of traffic that travels on this highway.
- Leigh Tweedie
Not only on this road but many places, Newtown near Scarsdale being one. I have had to replace two tyres in the past 12 months due to a bulge in tyres caused by hitting potholes. They are the worst at night as you just cannot see them until hit. Many cars unknown to owners are driving around on dangerous tyres and wheels with bulges and cracks waiting to blow out or disintegrate. Please check outside and inside walls for bulges and rims for cracks. When potholes are repaired they only last weeks before opening up again due to faulty repair.
- Ross Hartley
The entire Midland Hwy, from Geelong right through Ballarat, Daylesford, Castlemaine and through to Bendigo is a disgrace at the moment.
- Joel Orr
Along with most of the Western Highway, Bacchus Marsh Gisborne Road and probably most other regional connecting routes. If I have to pay rego and have a roadworthy on my car, the roads should be drive-worthy. Stop exclusively blaming drivers for the road toll and look at the rest of the factors at play.
- Ally Stewart
Meredith Main Street could do with an upgrade too. Shocking road.
- Linda Witte
It is a disgusting mess. There will be accidents caused by it.
- Mark Harris
Same with Colac-Ballarat Rd
- Greg Kellock
Peter is 100% correct. The initial outlay for construction is not currently, but needs to be matched with adequate maintenance budgets - increasing with the age of the asset and traffic volume increases.
- Jim Leonard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.