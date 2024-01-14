Your say: What readers think about the state of our roads

Not only on this road but many places, Newtown near Scarsdale being one. I have had to replace two tyres in the past 12 months due to a bulge in tyres caused by hitting potholes. They are the worst at night as you just cannot see them until hit. Many cars unknown to owners are driving around on dangerous tyres and wheels with bulges and cracks waiting to blow out or disintegrate. Please check outside and inside walls for bulges and rims for cracks. When potholes are repaired they only last weeks before opening up again due to faulty repair.

