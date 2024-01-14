Ballarat women promoted as Bendigo Campaspe end title drought in Region Sides Tournament

BALLARAT'S women have earned promotion and Bendigo's men are celebrating the end of a title drought after a miraculous comeback in Sunday's final of the Bowls Victoria Region's Sides tournament played across Ballarat.
Ballarat's women will move up to gold division for next year's event after a dominant performance in Sunday's final at Sebastopol, defeating West Coast Bowls Region 54 shots to 38.
The locals finished on top of their pool after the first day's play on Saturday, winning two of their three round robin matches and making their way into the final courtesy of shot differential.
But there was no doubting the best team in the grand final, with Ballarat winning two of the three rinks, and tying the other, for a convincing victory.
It was the team skippered by Sarah Braybrook which put the gap between the sides with her team of Helen Cyrulo, Lynette Lock and Amy Newman dominating in a 22-8 win.
Leah McArthur team had a hard-fought two-shot win, while nothing could separate the team skippered by Anne Draffen and her opponents with a 14-14 draw.
Team captain McArthur said it was a great result for Ballarat to earn promotion after a huge weekend.
"Today's match was pretty hard going, we knew we were up against a pretty good team," she said.
"The wind played a bit of a part, but the greens ran lovely, we backed ourselves and came away with the good.
"We just play as a team, we all know each other, we all play a lot of bowls together.
"We've played on greens this weekend that we don't usually play on, so there wasn't really a home ground advantage for us. It's great to win the inaugural cup for Ballarat and now we get to play for the gold cup next year, we know it's going to be hard, but we'll be giving it our best go.
"This team will continue on as well, so hopefully we can just get strong and stronger as a group."
The women's gold cup was taken out by Eastern Ranges Bowls Region who defeated Ovens and Murray in the grand final 46-39.
The men's gold cup saw a thrilling win for Bendigo Campaspe, coming from behind to deny Goulburn Murray Bowls Region 45-42.
Goulburn Murray was dominant in the early stages of the 45-end final, opening up an advantage of more than 10 shots after 31 ends, but Bendigo Campaspe fought hard to take the lead at the conclusion of the 44 end.
It came down to the final rink and the final end played between skipper Andrew Brown of Bendigo Campaspe and Brett Gunning of Goulburn Murray.
Bendigo Campaspe held a one-shot advantage on the final end when Gunning stepped up to the mat for the last time. He needed the perfect shot to engineer a three-shot turnaround, but his shot just missed the mark, giving Bendigo Campaspe their first success in 12 years.
Brown said it was a matter of just continuing to believe even when the game looked out of reach early.
"We came home pretty hard, but I know how tough it is to win when you are leading all day, it's a testament to a never say die attitude we all had," he said.
"It's a long day, you've just got to hang in there. In our game, we changed the length a bit and it started to get us going early on. Our go-to was the shorter ends and it worked really well.
"Everybody played their part. It['s been about 12 years since we've won it, it really does go to show there are some great players in the country."
The men's silver trophy was taken out by Yarra Bowls Region who defeated Sandbelt 41-34, and subsequently will also gain promotion for next year's event which will also be hosted in Ballarat.
Ballarat's men finished third in their silver section, missing a place in Sunday's final. The men finished their competition with one win, one loss and one draw on Saturday.
