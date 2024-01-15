Inside the 1800s Ballarat business that's thriving after troubled years

An historic Ballarat business, which was one of the city's biggest employers, is once again on the rise after several tumultuous decades.
At its peak, John Valves employed more than 800 people in Ballarat, but a combination of poor management and the Global Financial Crisis saw the business close its doors in 2008.
John Valves resumed trading the following year, and is running its main operations from Delacombe, with more than 50 staff employed across Australia.
Now, the business has just secured a lucrative deal to supply a series of valves to an Indonesian infrastructure project, is looking to expand its workforce, and will move to a larger Ballarat site in 2024.
Longtime employee Mick McEldrew has experienced the highs and lows of the business, having worked at the old Creswick Road site before continuing his employment with the company in its current form.
For Mr McEldrew, working for the company, which was established in 1896 and has contributed significantly to infrastructure across Australia, is a point of pride.
He said John Valves was synonymous with quality, as some of the company's valves were still in use more than 50 years since they were first installed.
"There wasn't infrastructure built in Australia that wasn't built with John Valves," Mr McEldrew said.
"Loy Yang, Eraring, all the power stations, Mitsui in Western Australia, [they're] all built with John Valves.
"Parliament House in Canberra, if you get underneath that it's just full of John Valves, so now what those industries like to do is put another John [valve] back in the same spot it comes out of."
John Valves was founded in 1896 by Welshman Morgan B. John, who moved to Ballarat in 1860 during the Victorian gold rush.
The business had humble beginnings on Lydiard Street South where Mr John employed just three people, but rapidly grew as it became a major supplier of valves to the goldfields of Ballarat and Bendigo.
By 1954 the company employed more than 500 people, and moved to a large 12-acre site on Creswick Road, which was in operation for more than 50 years.
Between the 1950s and 1980s, John Valves expanded its operations by acquiring manufacturers from across Australia, and expanded into international markets.
Despite this substantial growth, the arrival of the 21st century saw multiple factors including increased international competition, declining Australian manufacturing, and poor management affect operations.
The business experienced significant layoffs in 2002, and again in 2008, where in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis, the Creswick Road site was closed and the business ceased operations.
After a brief closure, John Valves resumed trading in 2009 when it was acquired by Ballarat-based Australian Valve & Engineering.
While it's still a long way from its heyday, John Valves marketing manager Brett Allen said the business had experienced a recent resurgence with staff numbers almost doubling in the past four years.
Mr Allen said John Valves will move to a larger site in 2024, as the company had the potential to expand further but is currently "shackled" by not having enough space.
Another barrier for the business is a lack of workers, as Mr Allen said it's hard to find skilled staff to fill positions.
"We have jobs available at the moment and we're struggling to fill them," he said.
"We've got the right crew here for what we're doing at the moment, it just means turnaround times are a little bit longer than we'd like them to be."
Despite these difficulties, the company is supplying valves for use in major projects in South Australia, the Snowy Mountains and Indonesia.
Indonesian company PT Panca Nekasa has purchased several large John Valves items which will be used to supply water to mines based in Papua.
Representatives from the company visited John Valves on January 12, 2024, to inspect the valves, during which time PT Panca Nekasa sales manager Aloysius Costa Wienand told The Courier they wanted to use John Valves products because they trusted their quality.
The Papuan mine which will receive the products already uses John Valves items, which are still in use after being installed in the 1990s.
It's this longevity and quality of product which Mr Allen believes has allowed John Valves to survive for more than 120 years.
"We've been using the same patent that's 50 to 60 years old, [the valves] are that good from back then, why change it?" he said.
"People know we've had generations of engineers working with our products, so they just know it's a good product."
