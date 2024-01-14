Short's record-breaking Big Bash League run

BALLARAT'S Matt Short has made Big Bash League history, breaking the record for most runs scored in a 10-match season .
Short made 74 not out off 49 balls for the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday night, taking his season total to 509 runs at an average of 72.71.
The previous record was held by D'Arcy Short who made 504 runs in 2017-18 season.
It's been a phenomenal season for the Strikers captain, who hails from East Ballarat, with his innings helping the Strikers into the finals, defeating the Sydney Thunder in Canberra.
The win for the Strikers meant that there would be no Melbourne representation in this year's finals series, with the Melbourne Stars now eliminated.
Short has up to three more games available to try and break the all-time runs scoring record, which is currently held by Marcus Stoinis with 705 runs, however that 2019-20 season saw four more matches played.
His form should ensure Short holds onto his place in the Australian one-day and Twenty20 teams. Short currently has two one-day internationals and seven Twenty20 appearances for this country.
Short told host broadcaster FoxSports on Saturday night said he was thrilled that his form had happened across the country
"The proudest thing is that I've been scoring at most venues, rather than just the beautiful Adelaide Oval," he said
"You come to some slower wickets and slower outfields here (at Manuka Oval) and score some runs, that's probably what I'm most proud of."
