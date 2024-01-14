Home comforts finally return for Creswick bowlers

TWO years after a fierce storm destroyed their green, Creswick bowls club has finally been able to return home and now is gearing up for its first ever Friday night pennant clash.
Bowlers took to the new $1 million synthetic greens at the weekend, which were funded by a joint co-operation between the club, Hepburn Shire and the federal government.
Since the storms went through Creswick in January 2022, the club has been forced to play all of its matches at Webbcona
Club chairperson Gerry Flapper said the club would be forever in debt to Webbcona for all their assistance over the past two years, but was thrilled to finally be back at home.
"We had such a wonderful day, we had a huge representation from clubs all around the region come along and play, it went really well.
"The greens all played very well, everybody who walked off the green at the end of the day commented on how they couldn't believe how great it was, it was absolutely fantastic.
"It's totally different to the old green. The old green was pretty slow, but the way this has been done with the extra support underneath it, is just terrific."
Flapper said excitement around the club was building for a first Friday night match this week against City Oval.
"We've also got the lights being turned on on Friday night, that'll be exciting for the club," he said.
"I'd love to see the association look at a regular Friday night game if it was possible. The only thing is, you do have to promote it so far forward to."
Flapper said he wanted to publicly thank Webbcona for its assistance over the past few years.
"The Creswick bowling club would love to thank Webbcona, they've really looked after us and the past couple of years, they've treated us really really well," he said.
