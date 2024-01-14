The Courier
Home comforts finally return for Creswick bowlers

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated January 15 2024 - 10:40am, first published 10:37am
Chair person for Creswick Bowling Club Gerry Flapper was thrilled o be back playing on the home deck after two years. Picture by Kate Healy
Chair person for Creswick Bowling Club Gerry Flapper was thrilled o be back playing on the home deck after two years. Picture by Kate Healy

TWO years after a fierce storm destroyed their green, Creswick bowls club has finally been able to return home and now is gearing up for its first ever Friday night pennant clash.

