Neck and neck at the top after dominant wins for ladder leaders

City Oval and Webbcona remain neck and neck at the top of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls division one table following commanding round 13 victories.
After securing a 70 to 44 shot victory at Central Wendouree, City Oval leapt Webbcona into first place on the ladder.
The two sides entered the round equal on points and separated by just five shots, but City Oval's big win has seen the team claim top spot owing to a superior score difference.
City Oval have the team led by skip Chris Smith to thank for their rise in the table, after they claimed a dominant 35 to 11 shot win.
Despite dropping to second, Webbcona still claimed 14 points in their victory over Midlands.
The home side won 70 shots to 56, with skips Leah McArthur and Colin Young both leading their teams to victory in their respective rinks.
The closest match of the round saw Creswick lose to Learmonth by just two shots.
Despite winning two of three rinks, Creswick lost 52 shots to 50, but remain third on the ladder.
It was a difficult day for the three sides vying for the bottom two finals positions, as Buninyong joined Midlands and Creswick on the losers list.
Buninyong failed to win a single rink as home side Victoria took an 80 to 48 shot win.
There are now just five points separating Buninyong in fifth and Creswick in third, with a further 20 point gap opening to the top two teams on the ladder.
Round 14 could prove decisive as City Oval host Webbcona in a top of the table clash, while Buninyong's match against Creswick will give them the opportunity to leapfrog their opponents and return to the top four.
Tony Milardovic, William Wilkins, Leonard Vincent, Tony Gutteridge 11 def by David Flintoft, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 35
Meryl Holloway, John Quick, Heather Hopkinson, Andrew Bishop 18 def Sandra Grano, Sally McCracken, Garry Powell, Ian Robinson 16
Ian Long, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters, Barry Adams 15 def by Peter Orr, Janine Roberts, Robert Edwards, Wayne Roberts 19
Jill Hopper, Harold Worsley, Barry McArthur, Leah McArthur 31 def Janet Vincent, Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier 18
Jeffrey Grieve, Ross Boag, Debbie Gorin, Colin Young 26 def Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 11
Joy Feltham, Helen Williams, Geoff Gullock, Gary Johnson 13 def by Judith Winnell, Robert Mason, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 27
Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson, Michael Jose 19 def Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Brian Johnson, John Hofstra 15
Jeff Ryan, Linda Johannsen, Judith Lindsay, Scott McLean 23 def by Joan Dunn, Will Matthews, Darren Meade, Ian Hedger 24
Brian Hickman, Ross Jones, Michelle Tait, Kevin McLean 15 def by Geoff Worsley, Ian Harvey, Sue Cassells, Bryan Cassells 24
Tony Ferguson, Shirley Marshall, Peter Davies, William Rowe 14 def by Bernie O'Malley, Elise Bennett, Alan Penrice, Gerry Flapper 15
Stephen Fitzgibbon, Sally Goldsmith, Paul Beechey, Liz Bourke 11 def by Dale Chalmers, Judith Caddy, Steve Pope, Beth Huntley 21
Kaye Dean, Chris Powell, Gregory Ross, David Kelly 27 def Chris Boyd, Rebecca Cooper, Barry Yates, Alan Annear 14
Alexe Hamilton, Bryan McGuigan, Noel Verlinden, Helene Stenning 21 def Moon Meulan, Julie Worrall, Graeme Simpson, Keith Chapman 20
Dante Prenc, Colin Jones, Andrea Tudorovic, Robert Walsh 19 def Gordon Donaldson, Allan Donelly, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 18
Ron Saw, Donna Leeson, Kevin Coad, Alan Dennis 40 def Leonie Donelly, Ian McGregor, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan 10
CITY OVAL 146 points, +153 shots, WEBBCONA 146, +146, CRESWICK 126, -24, MIDLANDS 122, +49, Buninyong 121, +111, Learmonth 93, -87, Victoria 82, -27, Sebastopol 71, -130, Central Wendouree 69, -49, BMS 64, -142
Buninyong 50 (0) def by Daylesford 68 (16)
Beaufort 51 (4) def by Smeaton 53 (12)
Invermay 68 (16) def Linton 48 (0)
City Oval 73 (14) def Mt Xavier 48 (2)
Clunes 61 (2) def by Sebastopol 67 (14)
Central Wendouree 68 (16) def Ballarat North 42 (0)
Victoria 72 (16) def Smeaton 38 (0)
Sebastopol 46 (1) def by BMS 77 (15)
City Oval 70 (14) def Daylesford 53 (2)
Midlands 46 (2) def by Webbcona 59 (14)
Sebastopol 65 (12) def Smeaton 60 (4)
Creswick 74 (14) def Ballarat 48 (2)
Buninyong 51 (2) def by Victoria 72 (14)
Central Wendouree 49 (2) def by Learmonth 60 (14)
Midlands 53 (2) def by Linton 59 (14)
Ballarat East 62 (14) def Mt Xavier 48 (2)
Ballan 54 (1) def by Bungaree 57 (15)
Clunes 26 (0) def by Beaufort 2 59 (14)
Victoria 52 (14) def Webbcona 31 (0)
Ballarat North 58 (14) def Buninyong 26 (0)
Invermay 46 (14) def BMS 28 (0)
Midlands 34 (2) def by Beaufort 40 (12)
