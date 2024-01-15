Tow truck driver pepper sprayed at crash scene

A Ballarat tow truck driver was sprayed by police OC foam after an argument at the scene of a Link Road crash.
The truckie, Matthew Rizzo, 29, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead guilty to resisting a police officer and several other driving offences across 2023.
The court heard on February 16, 2023, Rizzo had been at the scene of a crash on Link Road at about 4.40pm when he got into an argument with another competing tow truck driver.
Police supervising the scene attempted to speak to Rizzo, who got into his truck and went to drive away.
The officers saw Rizzo was driving without a seatbelt, and flagged him to pull over.
Once stopped, Rizzo got out of his truck and began walking towards the officers, before turning back around and getting back in his truck.
As Rizzo attempted to leave again an officer reached into the cabin of his truck and tried to pull the keys from the truck's ignition.
Rizzo grabbed the officer's hand and pulled him away.
Police warned Rizzo he would be arrested if he did not provide his name and address.
The officers then tried pulling Rizzo from out of the truck and sprayed his face with OC foam, or pepper spray.
Rizzo eventually stopped resisting the officers and was placed under arrest.
At Monday's hearing he also answered charges of driving without a licence in the Sebastopol area.
A lawyer for Rizzo told the court his client had not been behind the wheel since the offence, and stopped working as a tow truck driver.
The lawyer said Rizzo's family relied a large amount on his income as a tow truck driver, and sought a fine to be reduced to reflect Rizzo's current circumstances.
Magistrate Letizia Torres fined Rizzo $400 with conviction.
"I am sure that you realise now that escalating the matter in that way ended up much worse for you," the magistrate said.
"Not only are you here in court, but you were sprayed.
"Next time you have an encounter with the police, it is obviously best to just do what you are asked to do."
