Two men charged after alleged stabbing on Lydiard Street

Police have charged two men after a person was allegedly stabbed at a Lydiard Street venue in the early hours of Sunday, January 14.
According to Victoria Police, about 2.30am emergency services were called to a licensed premises in Ballarat Central where they treated a 27-year-old Alfredton man for minor injuries.
Police said a 22-year-old Redan man and a 33-year-old Alfredton man were arrested at the scene but were later bailed.
The pair will face affray and assault charges when they appear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on February 1, 2024.
It has been a busy weekend for police, who are investigating a fatal car crash in Dunach which occurred on Sunday afternoon.
A 70-year-old Maryborough woman died after being airlifted to hospital, after she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree about 4.15pm while driving on Ballarat-Maryborough Road.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
