The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Two men charged after alleged stabbing on Lydiard Street

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
January 15 2024 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have arrested two men in relation to a stabbing which occurred at a Lydiard Street venue on January 15, 2023. Picture file
Police have arrested two men in relation to a stabbing which occurred at a Lydiard Street venue on January 15, 2023. Picture file

Police have charged two men after a person was allegedly stabbed at a Lydiard Street venue in the early hours of Sunday, January 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.