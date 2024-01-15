The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Alfredton man allegedly kidnapped, forced to pay his own ransom

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 15 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

A man and a woman accused of kidnapping an Alfredton man and forcing him to transfer them money have fronted court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.