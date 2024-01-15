Alfredton man allegedly kidnapped, forced to pay his own ransom

A man and a woman accused of kidnapping an Alfredton man and forcing him to transfer them money have fronted court.
Michael Johnson and Monique Fryers appeared separately at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for an initial filing hearing on Monday after their arrests.
The pair faced charges of unlawfully detaining a man in Alfredton on January 10, and demanding payment for his release.
Neither of the two applied for bail at Monday's hearing, where lawyers discussed issues with their time in custody.
The amount of money allegedly demanded was not revealed in court, nor the length of the alleged captivity.
It will be both Johnson and Fryers' first time in custody.
A lawyer representing Fryers told the court their client was in a state of "declining mental health", and asked for a practitioner to see her in custody.
They will reappear in court on April 4, where the case will be committed to the higher County Court.
It has not been revealed whether either will plead guilty or not guilty.
