The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Footage of man holding wife's head under spa water shown to court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 16 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

Harrowing footage of a man attacking a woman in a Lucas backyard spa, where he strangles and holds the woman underwater, has been played to a court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.