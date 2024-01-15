Footage of man holding wife's head under spa water shown to court

Harrowing footage of a man attacking a woman in a Lucas backyard spa, where he strangles and holds the woman underwater, has been played to a court.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The CCTV footage captured by a camera in the backyard of a Lucas property was tendered to the court as part of proceedings against a man, charged with unlawful assault and intentionally causing injury.
The 42-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the victim, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday to plead guilty to the charges, which related to an incident on January 15, 2023.
The court heard the man had spent the evening drinking alcohol with a woman in an above-ground spa at a Lucas property when the two began arguing about 7.52pm.
As the argument became more heated, the pair began pushing one another, until the man eventually hit the woman in the head and began assaulting her.
Over the course of the assault, the man strangled the woman multiple times, and held her head below the spa's water four times.
The woman also tripped over during the course of the assault and hit her head on the concrete floor surrounding the spa.
The man then began throwing items belonging to the woman onto the outdoor alfresco area of the property, and ripped a phone from her hand when she attempted to call the police.
Following the assault, the woman ran from the address and into a neighbour's front yard, where she called the police with the man's phone.
Police arrived at the address at around 9pm, and the man was arrested the following day.
The woman had bruising around her chest and arms after the attack.
At Friday's hearing, his lawyer John Riordan tendered evidence about his mental health history.
The lawyer said the man had suffered trauma from early childhood, which had been a catalyst for the 2023 spa attack.
Mr Riordan also argued the attack was lower on the scale of offending, as the woman walked away with relatively minor injuries, compared with similar cases.
Since the attack, Mr Riordan told the court the man had enrolled himself in the men's behaviour change program and sought psychiatric help.
Prosecutor Annina Tropea argued a term of imprisonment with a non-parole period was a sentencing option, stating "the footage speaks for itself".
Ms Tropea said holding someone's head underwater and strangulation could quickly become fatal, and that the man had multiple opportunities to leave the situation, but opted to continue the attack.
It comes as the Victorian government looks to codify non-fatal strangulation as a separate punishable offence from assault, with a maximum sentence of five years without proof of injury.
Under the new laws, if non-fatal strangulation results in a clear injury, offenders could face up to 10 years.
The man was not charged under the new sentencing laws, as the offence occurred prior to the laws' bill being passed in parliament.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz had the man assessed for a community corrections order, but said she "hadn't formed a view" on the man's ultimate sentence.
He will reappear in court on February 5.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.