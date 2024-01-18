Immaculate home in Insignia Estate

Nestled in the prestigious Insignia Estate, this exquisite two-storey residence is set on a comfortable 311 square metres.
The blue-chip locale has renowned schools, lush parks, medical facilities and Ballarat Golf Course at your fingertips, making it an unparalleled opportunity to live in an exceptional house.
The heart of the home is on the ground floor, where an open plan kitchen, living and dining area creates an inviting family haven.
The kitchen has modern appliances, including a gas stove/oven, dishwasher, dual sinks, a walk-in pantry and an expansive island bench.
On the first floor are four generously sized bedrooms, with the main suite including a walk-in robe and private ensuite.
The remaining three bedrooms are equipped with built-in robes, and share a family bathroom with a double vanity, freestanding bath and walk-in shower.
Convenience meets style in the laundry, with a linen cupboard, trough, cabinetry and easy backyard access. A powder room nearby ensures seamless hospitality for guests.
Enjoy year-round comfort, with central heating and cooling servicing the entire home.
A double lock-up garage with internal access, additional storage under the staircase and solar panels further add to the practicality and efficiency.
