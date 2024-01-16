The Courier
Questions unanswered about firefighting ladder platform issues

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 16 2024 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FRV's firefighting ladder platform in action on Mair Street, 2020. File picture
Fire Rescue Victoria has refused to answer questions about whether it provided Ballarat firies with a compliance certificate for a critical rescue ladder platform.

