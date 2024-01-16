Questions unanswered about firefighting ladder platform issues

Fire Rescue Victoria has refused to answer questions about whether it provided Ballarat firies with a compliance certificate for a critical rescue ladder platform.
It comes after the rescue vehicle was put out of action during the New Year's break, leaving Ballarat temporarily without a high-angle firefighting truck.
Fire Rescue Victoria declined to elaborate on questions sent by The Courier regarding the platform's compliance certificate, and whether the truck had to again be put out of use in January due to mechanical faults.
This follows concerns were raised by members of the United Firefighters Union in late 2023, when Ballarat City's 34m ladder rescue platform truck was nearing its due date for a compliance assessment.
Ballarat City senior station officer and United Firefighters Union representative Cory Woodyatt said the truck was due for its major compliance inspection on December 19, but an engineer was sent out on November 27 to provide an assessment of the vehicle.
The decision was made by Ballarat Fire Rescue Victoria firefighters to put the large firefighting truck out of use on December 30 - as no compliance certificate was provided to the brigade.
"The paperwork relating to the ladder platform was dated December 11, but the compliance certificate was never sent to the station despite repeated requests," Mr Woodyatt said.
"As a result, the State Duty Officer took the safety precaution to take the equipment offline until the appropriate paperwork was provided on January 2."
As a result, Ballarat FRV was required to have another ladder platform provided by FRV Dandenong - leaving Dandenong without a vehicle of its kind.
The union also reported the truck was out of action again on January 6, due to a hydraulics failure. FRV refused to respond to the issue when questions were put to them.
In an earlier statement, an FRV spokesperson defended the service's rescue fleet.
"At all times, Fire Rescue Victoria ensures that appropriate equipment is deployed to emergencies to protect firefighters and the community," an FRV spokesperson in an earlier statement said.
"FRV has 25 specialist aerial appliances across Victoria that can deploy at any time to support firefighters in performing operations.
"Aerial appliances are one part of FRV's firefighting capability and allow for a multilayered attack on a fire.
"The Ballarat ladder platform did not fall out of compliance and is in commission.
"Major inspections on these vehicles occur at five-year intervals. These inspections are incorporated within our rigorous service and maintenance program."
