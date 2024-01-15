Girl, 3, hit while riding scooter in Miners Rest

A girl has received non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a car at low speed while riding a scooter.
The accident occurred on January 15.
Paramedics attended the scene in Howe Street, Miners Rest, north of Ballarat, about 4.05pm.
The girl was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition, with upper and lower body injuries.
A Victoria Police spokesman said the driver and child were known to each other, with the driver of the vehicle stopping at the scene.
He said the exact circumstance surrounding the incident was yet to be determined.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
