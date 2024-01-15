The Courier
Updated

Girl, 3, hit while riding scooter in Miners Rest

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 15 2024 - 7:51pm, first published 7:22pm
Paramedics have taken a girl to Ballarat Base Hospital with lower and upper body injuries. File picture.
A girl has received non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a car at low speed while riding a scooter.

