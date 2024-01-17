What events are on in Ballarat this Australia Day?

Ballarat will mark Australia Day with dozens of celebrations and events around Lake Wendouree on Friday, January 26.
The events have been organised by the National Australia Day council and includes both remembrance ceremonies and celebration events on the day.
More than 30 groups will also be involved in the occasion including the City of Ballarat.
National Australia Day Council Ballarat program coordinator Ian Bennett said he expected around 20,000 people to attend across all of the events.
Mr Bennett, who is also the secretary of the Lake Wendouree Museum and the Golden City Paddle Steamer and Museum Society said the event has also been bolstered by a grant from the Australia Day Council - as has been the case for the past few years.
The City of Ballarat's Koorie Engagement Action Group will hold its fifth annual Survival Day dawn ceremony, followed by activities for the whole family at View Point, while there will be dancing and tours around the lake running all day.
Check out the full list of events happening around Lake Wendouree on Australia Day, January 26, 2024:
