More than a pub: Lexton rocked after sudden closure of beloved watering hole

Residents from the small community of Lexton say their town could face an uncertain future after being devastated by the closure of the area's beloved and only pub.
After the Lexton Pyrenees Hotel announced it would shut indefinitely from January 12, 2024, patrons estimated as many as 200 heartbroken locals showed up to support the business on its final day of trading.
Lexton is about 45 kilometres north-west of Ballarat, and at the 2021 census had a population of just 284 people.
The pub, which is located just off the Sunraysia Highway, is one of only two retailers in town alongside the general store and post office it sits opposite from.
Longtime Lexton resident Lynda Kent told The Courier the community would struggle to recover if the busy establishment didn't reopen.
Far more than a popular watering hole, Ms Kent described the Pyrenees Hotel as the heartbeat of the town, which provided a place for people to organise events, to find tradespeople and was a meeting place and playground for children.
"Ultimately we have to keep the pub open, I think it's really important health-wise, there'll be a lot of lonely, mentally upset people in the town," she said.
"And what do the kids do? Some of the little kids are only six and eight-years-old, they're devastated because the pub is going to close, I want to be able to see them grow up."
Now the pub has shut, Ms Kent said people would face hour-long return trips from neighbouring areas just to bring food home for their family.
"There's just no other outlets in or around [Lexton], we've got to drive miles, what do we do for takeaway food now?" she said.
People were wandering around sort of lost and missing after COVID, whereas the social club brought them all back and brought [the town] back to life.- Lexton resident Christine Richards
"We've got to drive to Beaufort, Ballarat, Maryborough just to get some fish and chips which makes it really hard on so many people."
Ms Kent, who operates a pottery studio in Lexton, said the pub was also a great promoter of her small business, and would regularly hand out her cards or auction off products at raffles.
"They do that for all the little businesses in the area, the hairdressers, the mechanics, everybody's always donating and helping each other out," she said.
"I think that is going to need to be recovered if it gets lost."
Christine Richards runs the Lexton Co-operative Store, which sits across from the Pyrenees Hotel, she said she had been "blindsided" by the closure of the pub.
Since returning from holidays, Ms Richards has been inundated with phone calls from people in neighbouring areas who are concerned about the closure.
"I've had 10 calls this morning from surrounding areas of people suddenly ringing and saying, 'you're the post office, you'll know what's happening with the pub?'" she said.
"I think it's a big shock, for even areas on the outskirts of us, because they all use the pub."
According to Ms Richards, when the current leaseholders took over the business they reinvigorated the town by setting up a social club, which caused the hotel to become the centre of the community.
"It really brought brightness back into town, and spirit, people were wandering around sort of lost and missing after COVID, whereas the social club brought them all back and brought [the town] back to life," she said.
Lexton photographer James Braszell also fears the pub's closure could have serious effects for the town.
He said looking at other examples, when essential businesses had closed down in small communities other services often followed.
If the pub stays shut, come winter, Mr Braszell said the football club wouldn't have anywhere to go after playing home games, which could see numbers drop off, and lead to Lexton teams folding.
There's actually quite a few young families out here, if you're raising a young family you want to have somewhere you can meet up with other friends with kids on a Friday night.- Lexton photographer James Braszell
"If that happens there's no incentive for people to move to Lexton anymore," he said.
"There's actually quite a few young families out here, if you're raising a young family you want to have somewhere you can meet up with other friends with kids on a Friday night.
"If you haven't got that, well then there's no real reason for people to come to town anymore, because they haven't got that social outlet."
The Courier spoke to the publicans, who declined to comment on the closure.
