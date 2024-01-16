The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Catch A Wave favourite for Ballarat Pacing Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 16 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catch A Wave (Kate Gath) is the one to beat in the DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick/HRV.
Catch A Wave (Kate Gath) is the one to beat in the DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick/HRV.

Million dollar earner Catch A Wave has been installed as favourite for the $100,000 DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.