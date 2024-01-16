Catch A Wave favourite for Ballarat Pacing Cup

Million dollar earner Catch A Wave has been installed as favourite for the $100,000 DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup.
Catch A Wave has opened $1.80 with tab.com.au for Saturday night's group 2 feature.
Long Forest trainer Andy Gath made the call to go to the Ballarat Pacing Cup first-up after an impressive trial by Catch A Wave at Melton on Monday.
Catch A Wave, which has not raced since mid-November, was one of the big stars of Australian harness racing in 2023 - winning the Chariots Of Fire and Miracle Mile at Menangle to see him lift his earnings to $1.2m.
Ballarat trainer Emma Stewart will have three runners as she attempts to win the race for the third time.
She will send around Beyond Delight, Hurricane Harley and Mach Dan, which is on the cusp of also taking his stakes past the magic million dollar mark.
Mach Dan was a late nomination and tackled the same trial as Catch A Wave at Melton as he also comes off a break.
Mach Dan ($11) opened on the fourth line of betting behind Catch A Wave, Serg Blanco ($5.50), and now NSW-based former New Zealander Cy Art ($7) and Beyond Delight ($7).
Serg Blanco is trained by Steven Duffy in the Goulburn Valley and will be driven by his Gordon-based son Ryan.
Ballarat young trainer Sam Barker will also realise a dream to have a runner in the Cup with Ultimate Vinnie.
As well as the Jason Grimson-prepared Cy Art, NSW is also represented by dual Inter Dominion finalist Petes Said So and Kanena Provlima from the Kerryann Morris stable.
The Ballarat Pacing Cup will be race seven on a nine-event card, which also features the $50,000 Knight Pistol for trotters.
This has assembled arguably the best line-up of square-gaiters seen at Bray Raceway - headed by two-time Inter Dominion champion and two-time Swedish group-placed Just Believe from the Myrniong stable of Jess Tubbs, and French-bred import Callmethebreeze on debut in Australia.
Callmethebreeze is the latest import for Ballarat-based Yabby Dam Farm and Haras des Trotteurs owner Pat Driscoll, who also bred and owns Just Believe.
He is trained by Anton Golino, who also has outstanding mare Im Ready Jet and Visionary engaged.
This will be Just Believe's first start since completing a clean sweep of the Queensland Inter Dominion Championship, winning three heats and the final.
Mufasa Metro and Queen Elida, which finished second and third in the final, are also in The Knight Pistol.
1-Beyond Delight (Emma Stewart)
2-Pete Said So (KerryAnn Morris) Josh Gallagher
3-Ultimate Vinnie (Sam Barker) Tayla French
4-Serg Blanco (Steven Duffy) Ryan Duffy
5-Kanena Provlima (KerryAnn Morris) KennyAnn Morris
6-Catch A Wave (Andy Gath) Kath Gath
7-Kendys Butterfly (Paul Parsons) Codi Rauchenberger
SECOND ROW
8-Cya Art (Jason Grimson) Greg Sugars
9-Platinum Stride (Shane Sanderson) Ryan Sanderson (emerg)
10-Kosimo (Julie Douglas) Jack Laugher
11-Hurricane Harley (Emma Stewart) Mark Pitt
12-Mach Dan (Emma Stewart)
13-Bulletproof Boy (Scott Ewen) Scott Ewen
Opening betting market with tab.com.au: 1.80 Catch A Wave, 5.50 Serg Blanco, 7.00 Beyond Delight, 7.00 Cya Art, 11.00 Mach Dan, 17.00 Hurricane Harley, 23.00 Pete Said So 23.00, Kanena Provlima, 31.00 Bulletproof Boy, 41.00 Ultimate Vinnie, 101 Platinum Stride, 101 Kosimo, 251 Kendys Butterfly,
1-Mufasa Metro (trained by John Justice) John Justice
2-Plymouth Chubb (Peter Manning) Kerryn Manning
3-Callmethebreeze (Anton Golino)
4-Visionary (Anton Golino) David Morgan
5-Hammers Law (Sonya Smith) Anthony Butt
6-Just Believe (Jess Tubbs) Greg Sugars
7-Queen Elida (Brent Lilley) Chris Alford
SECOND ROW
8-Im Ready Jet (Anton Golino)
9-Keayang Ignite (Paddy Lee) Jason Lee
10-Arcee Phoenix (Chris Svanosio) Chris Svanosio
11-Travel Bug (SJ & JM McNaulty) James Herbertson
12-Sleepee (Allison Alford) Josh Duggan
Opening betting market with tab.com.au: 1.50 Just Believe, 6.00 Callmethebreeze, 9.00 Mufasa Metro, 11.00 Queen Elida, 11.00 Arcee Phoenix, 17.00 Plymouth Chubb, 17.000 Im Ready Jet, 51.00 Keayang Ignite, 51.00 Visionary, Sleepee 51.00, 101 Hammers Law, 101 Travel Bug 101
