Why this fallen Lake Wendouree tree hasn't been removed

A large tree which fell near the banks of Lake Wendouree during Christmas storms will not be removed until the surrounding area dries out.
City of Ballarat acting director infrastructure and environment Vaughn Notting told The Courier the area had been fenced off and the tree would be removed as soon as possible.
But he said heavy machinery was required for the tree's removal, so council workers would have to wait until the area dried out to ensure there was no further damage done to the Lake Wendouree foreshore.
The tree fell after storms ripped through Ballarat on December 24 and 25, 2023.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Ballarat had 63.4mm of rain between 5.30pm on Christmas Eve and 9am Christmas Day.
During this time the SES received 75 requests for assistance across the Grampians region.
Of those requests 21 were for fallen trees, while 21 were for flooding and a further 25 related to building damage.
A week later, on January 2, another fierce storm hit the city, causing more damage and cutting the power to thousands of residents.
