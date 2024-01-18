Ballarat CBD shop and accommodation

Colliers is pleased to present this sensation heritage offering in the thriving Ballarat CBD.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Perfectly positioned close to the Bridge Mall redevelopment precinct, the first floor is home to a spacious executive one-bedroom residence.
With a Commercial 1 Zone, the beautifully presented heritage building has a total area of 246 square metres (approx.) and a total land area of 169 square metres (approx.).
The property includes rear access and parking, with the ground floor well-suited to continued retail or conversion into an office (STCA).
Big name brands surrounding the immediate area include Country Road, Myer, JB Hi-Fi and Dan Murphy's. This all contributes to the building enjoying exceptional passing vehicle and foot traffic.
It also has numerous public transport options, with multiple bus stops and Ballarat Railway Station all within walking distance.
Don't miss the chance to secure this commercial opportunity and dwelling with vacant possession. Contact the agency for more information or to arrange your own inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.