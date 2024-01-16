The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Stitches needed after beer glass hurled in pub brawl

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 17 2024 - 8:00am
The Golden Age Hotel in Beaufort,
The Golden Age Hotel in Beaufort,

An argument between patrons at a Beaufort pub turned bloody after a 49-year-old woman launched a beer glass at a man, resulting in six facial stitches.

