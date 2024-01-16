Stitches needed after beer glass hurled in pub brawl

An argument between patrons at a Beaufort pub turned bloody after a 49-year-old woman launched a beer glass at a man, resulting in six facial stitches.
The assault occurred at the Golden Age Hotel in Beaufort on the early morning of July 29, 2023, when the woman began verbally abusing a man in the outside area of the pub, due to a dispute between the woman and his parents.
The woman will not be named as she avoided conviction.
During the 49-year-old's tirade a friend of the man's friends went to bring him inside of the hotel to play pool and get away from the situation.
The woman followed the two men inside with words exchanged between her and one of the men.
Once inside of the pub, the 49-year-old pushed and hit one of the men multiple times.
The man held his hands up as he was pushed against the wall of the pub, with both losing balance.
The woman then threw her beer glass at the man which cut his face.
Bar staff pulled the woman away from the man and provided paper towels to clean his bleeding.
The woman appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to charges of unlawful assault and discharging a missile causing injury.
The woman's lawyer David Tamanika told the court about his client's history with family violence and ongoing trauma as a result.
Mr Tamanika also tendered several references with the court, speaking on the woman's history of volunteering in the Beaufort community.
The woman teared up as the lawyer gave evidence.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said she would not record a conviction for the assault, owing to the woman's complete lack of criminal history.
"The victim in this matter is a young man who has now got an injury from six stiches to the head," the magistrate said.
"It is a serious matter.
"Glasses are often involved in these kinds of matters because they are in your hand, or they are available in a hotel, and they can cause an enormous amount of damage.
"If you don't drink to excess, then you are not going to be a risk to other people."
The woman was placed on a 12 month good behaviour bond without conviction.
