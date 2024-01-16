White Flat rough sleeper jailed over breaching orders

A man who had been rough sleeping out the front of the White Flat Oval grandstand has fronted court over the breaching of a family violence intervention order.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 42-year-old man, who will not be named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to a string of intervention order and bail breaches.
It follows the imposition of a family violence order between the man and a 27-year-old woman who also lived at the White Flat Oval encampment on November 22, 2023.
The order required the man not to be within 5m of the woman, and 200m from anywhere she lived or worked.
The court heard on that same day, at 6.50pm, a nearby resident called the police after hearing the screams of a woman from the oval's public toilet block.
The resident saw the 42-year-old and the woman talking near the public toilets before the man took off on an e-scooter.
On November 28, 2023, police and City of Ballarat representatives met at the White Flat Oval grandstand to have a meeting in response to claims of anti-social behaviour at the oval from the encampment's occupants.
Police saw the 42-year-old man and the woman in a tent together, and arrested the man for being in breach of the intervention order.
The man was also found to be in breach of the intervention order on November 11, 2023, when he was seen with the woman out the front of the Ballarat Uniting office on Dana Street.
He was arrested on November 12, 2023, again at the Ballarat Uniting office, after police arrived at the office in response to the woman having a seizure.
The court heard the man had served 32 days of pre-sentence detention before Tuesday's hearing.
He was given a prison sentence of 28 days, recognised as already being served.
It comes after White Flat Oval user groups raised concerns about anti-social behaviour from rough sleepers using the oval's grandstand.
On November 29, 2023, the encampment was cleared from the grandstand after the matter was raised at a City of Ballarat council meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.