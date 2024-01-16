Your Ballarat coffee could be part of this recycling business

At the end of 2023, Mick and Gillian Armstrong's life was completely turned upside down.
The couple were site managers for Sovereign Hill's Narmbool property near Elaine, which used to run school camps and private functions.
Made redundant, they were in need of a new home for themselves and their sheep, chickens and two dogs.
"I didn't have six months worth of payslips to show the bank, it didn't matter how much deposit we had to put down," Mrs Armstrong said.
"Mick had been made redundant so the banks don't want to know us at all."
Through community connections they were able to find a new home to rent with enough space, and amongst all of the chaos, a new job opportunity came up that they simply couldn't pass on.
In November 2023 the previous owner of GroundUp Coffee, Eliza Whitburn-Weber, announced she was "passing the torch" of her business onto new owners.
For three years the company has been taking coffee grounds from cafes in Ballarat so they can be used for composting rather than landfill.
The Armstrongs have now taken over the business and have big ideas for the future, hoping to grow its capacity - including expanding Ms Whitburn-Weber soft plastic collection.
Twenty-two cafes across Ballarat pay GroundUp to collect coffee grinds - and the Armstrongs are looking to expand this.
Places like Mount Buninyong Winery then take the coffee grinds to use as part of their compost.
"Coffee grounds itself is very high in nitrogen ... you can't just put it down, you will burn everything," Mrs Armstrong said.
"You've got to compost it down with food scraps and cardboard and then turn it over and get the worms growing through it."
Mrs Armstrong said the high nitrogen levels means the composted soil is high in nutrients.
Mrs Armstrong said the soft plastic collection can be time consuming but they see the potential in its growth.
The soft plastic is taken to another facility which then melts the plastic down into beads which could be used in other plastic products, like benches or decking.
At the moment the facility the business delivers to in Dandenong is at capacity, but it is working on building a bigger location in Bacchus Marsh.
This means the processing facility can go from melting 5 tonnes of plastic to 50 tonnes.
The Armstrongs are collecting soft plastics from both cafes and other businesses.
While the Armstrongs are still working out the business and finding their feet they said they simply could not let the opportunity pass.
"We've only had a chance or time to continue running it as she was running it, however, there's so much potential," Mrs Armstrong said.
"Now we're getting to the stage where we want to really grow the business."
To get in touch, email groundupcoffeerecyclers@gmail.com
