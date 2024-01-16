The Courier
Driver nicked with allegedly stolen plates

By Staff Reporters
January 16 2024 - 4:34pm
The ute was immediately impounded. Picture from Victoria Police
Police have sprung an unlicenced driver who allegedly had two different stolen numberplates attached to his ute.

