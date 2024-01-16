Driver nicked with allegedly stolen plates

Police have sprung an unlicenced driver who allegedly had two different stolen numberplates attached to his ute.
The 32-year-old driver was stopped on Elsworth Street about 1.45pm on January 15 by police, who had been following the vehicle from Skipton Street because of its condition.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, after finding the two allegedly stolen plates, police searched the car and found an allegedly stolen iPad.
Further checks revealed the driver was allegedly unlicenced, and was wanted for fuel thefts in Smythesdale and Creswick.
The man was arrested and the ute was immediately impounded, police said.
He is expected to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on summons.
