Woman faces court after all-in brawl at Lydiard Street night club

An all-in brawl between two groups of women at The Deck night club in 2023 has resulted in a woman fronting court.
Tara Gangur, 31, was one of four women and one men involved in an affray at the Lydiard Street night club on August 5, 2023, which started on the club's first level dance floor.
During the course of the altercation the fight moved to a stairwell, with two of the women falling down a staircase as they continued to scuffle.
The fight was broken up by bystanders, however not before Gangur hit one of the women nine times, and stomped on her as she lay on the floor before leaving the club.
A male who was with Gangur before the fight remained in the night club, with another altercation breaking out between him, security guards and other patrons.
The four women and man involved in the fight initially declined to make statements to police about the incident, but Gangur later admitted her role in the offending.
The 31-year-old appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for a plea hearing on affray charges.
Gangur's lawyer Clare Moss told the court of her client's history of abuse as a child, and the trauma which resulted.
The court heard Gangur had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and had since sought professional assistance for her mental health.
Ms Moss attempted to argue Gangur should get a sentence on par with another woman involved in the fight - who did not have a conviction recorded against their name.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson viewed CCTV footage of the 2023 incident in court and said Gangur's actions on the night went above and beyond that of the other woman.
The magistrate particularly noted the stomping of the woman after the fight had ended as a reason for the difference in sentencing.
Gangur also came to the court with relevant criminal priors.
Magistrate Hodgson said the type of offending Gangur was charged with was "too common" and warned of the consequences of violence on a night out.
"I am sure you (Gangur) have seen those tapes time and time again," the magistrate said.
"I am sure that if you could turn back time you would in these matters.
"Unfortunately this type of alcohol-fuelled violence within a night club is all too common... very serious injuries can often result."
Gangur was placed on a 12 month good behaviour bond with conviction and ordered to pay a $300 fine.
