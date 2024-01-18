See which rare birds were spotted at Lake Goldsmith

A large expanse of shallow water between Beaufort and Skipton, Lake Goldsmith is home to thousands of waterbirds at present. Grey teal and coot are the most numerous species.
Other waterbirds, such as glossy ibis, brolga, sandpipers, stilts and crakes are attracting bird observers from Ballarat, Melbourne and other places.
Lake Goldsmith does not always hold water over summer. When it does, it attracts large numbers of birds, both swimming birds and shore birds.
Interesting species such as pied stilt, black-tailed native-hen, red-necked avocet and red-kneed dotterel have all been reported on the shoreline recently, while raptors have included black kite and Australian hobby.
A new addition to the list of birds of the Ballarat region is the grey plover, found at Lake Goldsmith last month. This Siberian bird was seen only once. It is normally found on the coast when in Australia in summer.
Also noteworthy was a pectoral sandpiper, an American species. The sharp-tailed sandpiper is the only sandpiper to be reported there so far this month. Curlew sandpipers were reported in early December, when the banded stilt was also found.
The complete list of Lake Goldsmith birds contains more than 170 species.
