One person taken to hospital after Creswick Road crash

One person has been taken to hospital following a two car collision at the intersection of Creswick Road and Macarthur Street.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson told The Courier paramedics were called to the scene about 10.10am on January 17, 2024, and transported one person to Ballarat Base Hospital.
The crash saw traffic travelling north on Creswick Road diverted along Macarthur Street, as firefighters cleared material from the road.
The cars involved in the crash were a silver Holden which sustained damage to the front passenger side, and a red car with a heavily crumpled bonnet.
It comes as the Ballarat area recorded its first road fatality of the year on January 14, after a 70-year-old woman crashed in Dunach.
In 2023, there were 15 deaths on Ballarat roads in areas across Moorabool, Golden Plains, Hepburn and Pyrenees shires.
According to the TAC, 296 people died on Victorian roads in 2023, the highest number in 15 years.
