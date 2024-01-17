The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

One person taken to hospital after Creswick Road crash

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated January 17 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash occurred on the corner of Creswick Road about 10.10am on January 17, 2024. Picture by Bryan Hoadley
The crash occurred on the corner of Creswick Road about 10.10am on January 17, 2024. Picture by Bryan Hoadley

One person has been taken to hospital following a two car collision at the intersection of Creswick Road and Macarthur Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.