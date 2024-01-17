Parsons hoping for luck with long shot Kendys Butterfly

Paul Parsons will be hoping for a bit of luck to shine down on his mare Kendys Butterfly in Saturday's $100,000 DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup.
The six-year-old has drawn seven on a stacked front line which includes short-priced favourite Catch A Wave, Serg Blanco and hometown hope Beyond Delight.
"The draw hasn't done us any favours unfortunately," Parsons said.
"Her better races, she likes being on the fence, whereas from seven she is going to be a long way back I think."
The Parwan trainer is still optimistic with his mare's preparation leading into the race.
"She on top of her game at the moment," he said. "She has got gate speed if we want to use it, but it might be a long way out of her depth."
Parsons is happy to use the Ballarat Pacing Cup as a stepping stone to raise the reputation of the daughter of Bettors Delight.
"I've been nominating her for all the country cups and been missing out on a few," he said. "She has been running really good races in some of them and last week she ran another good race (at Shepparton).
"My main aim is to get her in the Ladyship Cup next week ... if she runs fourth or fifth on Saturday night, I think she has got to get a run in the Ladyship Cup."
Reinswoman Shannon O'Sullivan has been booked to drive Kendys Butterfly on Saturday.
"She has driven the horse a few times in the past. She has driven her quietly. She knows she's got a paralysing sprint," he said.
"I think she might slot in somewhere.
"She won't launch her off the gate, because there is a lot of speed inside her with Kanena Provlima and Serg Blanco. If I had drawn one, I probably would be six back the pegs. So probably seven isn't as bad as I made it out to be.
"She will probably go to stud at the end of this season."
The Ballarat Pacing Cup will be run at 9.39pm and is part of a stacked card that includes The Knight Pistol for trotters.
