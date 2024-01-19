Lexton Pub closure a 'shame' for small town

$1/
Sadly the closure of the Lexton Hotel is all too common now for small communities across Victoria. We can and I certainly will point the finger directly at the governments (state and federal) who have legislated and taxed the hotel industry to the brink of extinction. Each year mandatory price rises are fixed on alcohol sales to the point where today 285ml of beer costs three to three and half times as much as a litre of petrol.
In other words in terms of value, a pot of beer costs 12 times as much as an equivalent amount of petrol. People simply cannot afford to be drinking in pubs anymore and the governments don't care until the pubs actually start closing and they start losing their precious tax revenue.
Well, they have milked that cash cow dry and sensible and honest hotel licensees cannot afford to sustain that.
- Clint Crout
What a shame for a little country town.
- Marcia Johns
Community ownership of the pub is the way to go. Cavendish is a perfect example.
- Stephen Bigarelli
I had a great time every time I walked into that pub.
- Jo Johns
OMG! How many memories did we share there (good and bad). Dad would be heartbroken.
- Jackie Van
38 years ago I used to sit at the bar with the old boy and drink Sarsaparilla, then drive him home.
- Simmo Evans
This is an excellent story showing that we can build complex items rather than import things. We should be building tractors, utes, etc rather than buying from overseas.
- Howard Brown
That is fantastic, hope their quality has remained the same.
- Virginia Stewart
Hopefully some large Australian distributors support you with your vision.
- Gennaro Sposato
Thank you to the organisers and supporters for.providing a local opportunity to share in the sadness and plea for liberty and peace across the world.
- Louise Jones
I doubt that there will ever be peace in the Middle East. A great majority of Australians don't understand the complexities of the situation or history in Israel so most really ought not be commenting at all. We don't need to be dragged into this and we really shouldn't be taking sides. It's not Australia's fight and we should simply butt out of it altogether.
- Clint Crout
