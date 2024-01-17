Police say man stalked woman home after a night out in CBD pub

The court has heard of how an alleged stalker followed a woman home after a night out in the Ballarat CBD in breach of an intervention order.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police say the alleged incident occurred on the night of January 12, when a 20-year-old woman had a night out with friends at the Irish Murphy's pub on Sturt Street.
A 28-year-old man appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to answer the charges, and faced further charges for alleged incidents days after.
The man will not be named to protect the identity of the victim.
The 20-year-old woman was on a night out with friends at the Sturt Street pub at about 8.30pm when she saw the accused man follow her inside. The woman told him to leave the venue as he was in breach of the order.
Police said the man initially refused, but left the pub after the police were called.
The woman left the address at 3am the following morning in a taxi, during which it was alleged the man hopped into a taxi and followed her home.
He was then allegedly seen waiting outside of the woman's home, leaving before police were called.
The man and the complainant were previously in a relationship together.
Police then alleged the man kept harassing the woman throughout the next three days.
On January 13, it was alleged the man was seen outside of the woman's house again, and on January 14 the woman was allegedly contacted multiple times throughout the day, with the man threatening self-harm.
The man was arrested on January 15, when it was alleged he was again found waiting outside of the woman's home.
He was accused of yelling at the woman through a window, again threatening self-harm if she did not give into his demands.
Police found he had a crystal substance when he was arrested.
When interviewed by police, the man said he had stumbled upon the woman in the Ballarat CBD on the night of January 13.
"She wanted to go clubbing but I didn't approve," the man allegedly told police in an interview after his arrest.
A lawyer acting for the man told the court his client "wanted to change", and argued the support of the court integrated services program could address his drug use.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said the man had a "very lengthy" criminal history, which included the breaching of court orders.
Despite the availability of the court integrated services program, Magistrate Hodgson said she wasn't happy enough evidence was in the man's favour to warrant a release from jail.
As the 28-year-old man heard he would not be getting bail he pleaded with the magistrate, asking her to give him "one more chance".
He will reappear in court on January 29.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.